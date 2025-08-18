APG Announces Availability of In-Stock Packaging for Beauty and Personal Care

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty and personal care companies are increasingly looking for ways to speed product launches while maintaining packaging standards. APackaging Group (APG) has expanded its in-stock on-hand packaging, offering pre-produced components intended to shorten production timelines.The in-stock on-hand selection includes airless systems, disc caps, and bottles that reflect current packaging trends and are available for immediate shipment. According to APG , the components are designed to balance function and appearance while reducing delays associated with traditional production cycles.“Speed and design used to be a tradeoff in packaging,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “Now, our clients can have both — they get components that are ready to ship, with no tariff complications and no compromise on look or performance.”The in-stock on-hand range supports multiple product types, including skincare, haircare, and wellness formulations. Company representatives say each item was selected for compatibility with luxury branding and durability, aiming to meet consumer expectations while supporting faster market entry.Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG reports an annual production capacity of more than 600 million units. The company sets minimum order quantities at 10,000 pieces, which it says is intended to make the in-stock on-hand offering accessible to both large and small brands. Its client list includes multinational corporations such as P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret.“Our in-stock on-hand collection was built with strategy in mind,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. “We selected packaging that aligns with current trends, offers reliable performance, and can be shipped quickly, helping brands avoid sourcing delays or unpredictable import fees.”Sustainability is also part of the in-stock on-hand initiative. APG holds EcoVadis Platinum status, which places it among the top 1% of companies evaluated worldwide. Several components are also APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized.For more details, sample requests, or access to APG’s in-stock packaging line, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com.

