APG Provides Ready-to-Ship Packaging for Beauty and Wellness Brands

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Packaging timelines have become a growing concern for beauty and personal care companies, many of which are under pressure to launch products quickly while maintaining design and performance standards. APackaging Group (APG) , a California-based packaging supplier, has expanded its in-stock on hand to address this issue. The collection includes airless pump systems, disc caps, and bottles that are pre-produced and available for immediate shipment. Company executives say the goal is to provide brands with options that balance functionality, visual appeal, and speed to market.“These components weren’t just chosen because they’re available — they’re available because they perform,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. “They’re designed to protect formulations from air, light, and contamination, which is particularly important for skincare, haircare, and wellness categories.”Ryan Huang, APG’s Director of Marketing, added that the approach is intended to reduce the tradeoff between design and time-to-market. “Preserving formula integrity is just as important as shelf appeal,” Huang said. “Our packaging is meant to do both, and keeping these items in stock shortens the wait time for brands.”According to APG, the program includes components engineered to extend product lifespan while aligning with current retail trends that favor minimalist and upscale packaging. All items are offered without added tariffs and with minimum order quantities starting at 10,000 pieces.Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG supplies packaging to multinational and independent brands, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. The company reports an annual production capacity of more than 600 million units.Sustainability also features prominently in the program. APG has received EcoVadis Platinum recognition, which places it in the top 1% of companies evaluated worldwide, and many of its in-stock items are APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized.More information on APG’s in-stock on hand is available at https://apackaginggroup.com To request samples or explore APG’s ready-to-ship packaging engineered for formula protection and modern appeal, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email sales@apackaginggroup.com.

