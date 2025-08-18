APackaging Group Offers In-Stock Packaging to Help Beauty Brands Avoid Delays and Tariffs

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group, a women-owned sustainable packaging manufacturer, is offering in-stock, ready-to-ship packaging components to help beauty and personal care brands avoid supply chain disruptions and reduce time to market.The company, known as APG , provides immediate access to high-demand packaging such as disc caps and airless systems with low minimum order quantities and no tariffs. The program is designed to support both established and emerging brands facing unpredictable supply conditions and rising production costs.“In-stock packaging allows our clients to respond quickly to demand without waiting weeks or months for custom production,” said Hannah Palese, APG’s Director of Communication. “We maintain inventory on key items that meet modern design standards and sustainability requirements.”Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG has grown into a packaging supplier for global companies including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. The company operates with an annual production capacity of more than 600 million units and offers a minimum order quantity starting at 10,000 pieces.APG’s in-stock program comes amid ongoing supply chain challenges that have impacted beauty and personal care product launches. By offering components that are ready for immediate shipment, the company aims to help brands maintain launch schedules and avoid costly delays.“This is about flexibility,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “We’ve created a program that supports faster response times while still aligning with our clients’ brand and sustainability goals.”APG holds EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition, an award reserved for the top 1% of companies evaluated globally. The company also offers products that are APR Designfor Recyclability and RecyClass recognized.For more information or to request samples, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact sales@apackaginggroup.com.

