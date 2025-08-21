cj Advertising Joins Herringbone Digital to Expand Digital Marketing Capabilities for Personal Injury Law Firms

Herringbone Digital + cj Advertising

Partnership unites cj's three-decade creative legacy with Herringbone's advanced digital strategies for law firm growth

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cj Advertising and Herringbone Digital today announced that Herringbone Digital has acquired cj Advertising, creating a powerful partnership aimed at expanding digital marketing capabilities for personal injury law firms across the country. The move combines cj’s 30-year legacy of client-focused advertising with Herringbone Digital’s cutting-edge digital expertise.

As the advertising landscape evolves, both companies recognized an opportunity to deliver greater value to clients through expanded resources, technology, and strategy. “Our goal was to find a partner who could honor cj’s legacy while helping us push forward into the next era of marketing,” said Chad Dudley, Partner at cj Advertising. “Herringbone Digital’s team understands the personal injury space, shares our commitment to client success, and has the digital capabilities to take our clients — and our team — to the next level.”

Herringbone Digital, which works closely with Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers and other leading law firms, will integrate its advanced digital strategies with cj’s creative and broadcast expertise. “cj Advertising is an institution in the personal injury advertising world,” said Raj Ramanan, CEO of Herringbone Digital. “Together, we can deliver the most comprehensive marketing solutions available to personal injury law firms today.”

The partnership will preserve cj’s core values, support its talented team, and provide clients with the innovation needed to thrive in today’s competitive market. Tower Partners represented cj Advertising in the transaction, which officially closed on July 15, 2025.

About cj Advertising

For 31 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing, specializing in personal injury law. They leverage data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, print, etc.). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through its Camels with a Cause program. Visit cjadvertising.com to learn more.

About Herringbone Digital

Herringbone Digital collaborates with top-tier digital marketing agencies, service providers, and technology solutions led by seasoned industry professionals. Since its 2024 launch, the company has concentrated on supporting businesses across dental, legal, home services, and healthcare industries. With backing from Trinity Hunt Partners, Herringbone Digital is developing a premier platform by combining targeted acquisitions with organic expansion efforts. Learn more at www.herringbonedigital.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

