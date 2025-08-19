Readers Want AI Disclosure, Says YouGov Poll Conducted with Black Château Enterprises

Brian Reitz and Desiree Duffy Brian Reitz, YouGov’s Senior Marketing Manager Would Americans read an AI book? Black Chateau Enterprises YouGovChannel

56% of Americans want to know if AI was used before starting a book—and many say they’d feel less fulfilled if they found out after, survey finds.

The findings make me want to dig even deeper. Now I’m wondering how readers of different genres might respond.” — Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A majority of readers want transparency when it comes to artificial intelligence and books. In a recent YouGov survey conducted in collaboration with Black Château Enterprises, 56% of respondents said they always want to know if AI was used at any stage of a book’s creation—whether in outlining, writing, developmental editing, or even line and copy editing—before they begin reading.This polling data offers timely insight into how AI is reshaping the literary world, and how readers are responding to its use. As tools like large language models and generative AI are increasingly utilized for everything from brainstorming and outlining to full manuscript writing and editing, the debate within the literary community has become increasingly heated. This survey helps illuminate the reader’s perspective and offers valuable insights for both the publishing industry and the broader literary world.Key Findings from the Survey Include:A majority of readers (56%) say they want disclosure if AI was involved in any stage of a book’s creation—including outlining, writing, editing, or proofreading—and they want to know before they begin reading.• An additional 20% want disclosure if more than 10% of the book was written using AI.• Meanwhile, 14% say they don’t care whether AI was used.• 10% are unsure.More than one in four readers (28%) believe AI should never be used in the book creation process.• However, 40% say it is acceptable if limited to line or copy editing.• Smaller proportions are open to AI use for ideation (11%).• 24% said AI use is acceptable for outlining.• 13% said AI use is acceptable for developmental editing.• 16% said AI use is acceptable for beta reading.• 13% said they are unsure.When asked how they’d feel if they read a book without knowing it was AI-written:• 44% said they’d feel “much less fulfilled”• 17% said “somewhat less fulfilled”• 2% said they’d feel “much more fulfilled”• 3% said “somewhat more fulfilled”• 20% said there would be no change in how fulfilled they feltAn episode of YouGov’s Reality Checks podcast dissects the data, with host Brian Reitz, YouGov’s Senior Marketing Manager, and Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château Enterprises, engaging in a revealing conversation. Together they explore how readers responded to the survey. Their discussion highlights trends across generations and genres and offers insights into what the future may hold for AI in publishing and literature.The podcast interview also dives into the types of books readers consume, how those preferences shape their views on AI, and how acceptance of AI in books compares across generations. Some of the findings surprised both Reitz and Duffy, challenging common assumptions about reader behavior.“The results were really shocking in some cases,” says Duffy. “I enjoyed unpacking them with Brian and watching the numbers appear live during our interview—you’ll see my jaw drop more than once. It just goes to show how valuable it is to hear directly from the public. These are exactly the kinds of insights today’s publishing industry and writers need.”The episode highlights key findings from the survey, offering meaningful insights for anyone in publishing, marketing, or storytelling.“I can’t stop geeking out over this data,” adds Duffy. “The findings make me want to dig even deeper. Now I’m wondering how readers of different genres might respond. For example, AI used in a cozy mystery is a very different animal than AI used in a personal memoir.”To explore the data and learn more about the survey conducted by YouGov in collaboration with Black Château Enterprises, see the following:• The full survey results are available on the Reality checks episode page. • Watch the episode of Reality checks on the YouGov YouTube Channel. About Black Château Enterprises:Black Château Enterprises is an award-winning company that houses three brands. The Black Château marketing and public relations firm specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world implementing a full spectrum of services. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels.Black Château created and biannually produces The BookFest Adventure, an online event for readers and writers. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit the Black Château Enterprises website for more information.

