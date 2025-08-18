Mesquite ISD Achieves Significant Gains in 2025 TEA Ratings

Students at McKenzie Elementary actively engage in classroom discussions, ready to share their ideas and answers.

MESQUITE , TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesquite ISD is proud to announce positive results in the 2025 Texas Education Agency (TEA) accountability ratings. The district received an overall B rating, marking a full letter-grade improvement since 2023 and reflecting steady academic achievement and progress across all grade levels.

For the third consecutive year, Vroonland Vanguard High School achieved an overall A rating. This year, Motley Elementary also earned an A rating, demonstrating significant improvement in student achievement and academic growth scores.

Out of 50 schools eligible for TEA ratings, 40% improved by at least one full letter grade, signaling districtwide improvements.

“Although we pause and celebrate the gains in achievement from the 2025 accountability results, we know our work continues as we strive for excellence for ALL of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Ángel Rivera.

One of the district’s most notable achievements is that the 11 campuses rated “failing” or “needs improvement” in 2024 showed remarkable progress in 2025. All of these campuses improved by at least one letter grade. As a result, the number of campuses in the “needs improvement” category has been reduced to only four schools.

2025 TEA Accountability Ratings Highlights

Overall B rating for Mesquite ISD, improving one letter grade

Two Campuses received an A rating

25 Campuses received a B rating

20 Campuses improved by at least one letter grade from 2024 to 2025

11 schools were rated “failing” or “needs improvement” in 2024; that number dropped to four in 2025, with zero campuses receiving an F

31 campuses collectively earned 64 Distinctions



Distinction Designations

TEA Distinction Designations are awards given to Texas schools and districts that meet accountability standards and rank in the top 25% of a group of 40 similar schools statewide. Rankings are based on measures like STAAR results, academic growth, closing performance gaps, and postsecondary readiness. Schools can earn distinctions in specific subjects as well as in overall growth and readiness.

How A–F Ratings Are Determined

The TEA issues A–F ratings based on multiple measures of performance, including how well students perform on state assessments, graduation rates, and college/career readiness; year-to-year student improvement; how a school performs compared to others with similar student demographics; and progress made in reducing performance gaps among different student groups.

For more information on the TEA’s A–F accountability system and Mesquite ISD’s full campus ratings, visit TXSchools.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.