Mesquite ISD Shows Positive Literacy Growth Despite National Average

Mesquite ISD is making steady gains in literacy, surpassing pre-pandemic scores through structured instruction, teacher training, and early childhood programs.

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent reports from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Assessment of Educational Progress reveal that most students nationwide have yet to recover from pandemic-related learning loss in literacy. While this remains a challenge across the country, Mesquite ISD is seeing steady gains in literacy achievement.

Mesquite ISD’s fourth-grade students have surpassed their 2019 scores, signaling a promising recovery. Eighth-grade reading scores are also showing progress, now just one point away from pre-pandemic levels.

Over the past years, the way reading is taught has fundamentally shifted from balanced literacy to structured literacy—a philosophical change that emphasizes explicit, systematic instruction in phonics, fluency, and comprehension. This shift has led many school districts across the nation, including Mesquite ISD, to adopt new instructional materials, retrain teachers, and reassess how student reading abilities are measured.

At Mesquite ISD, every kindergarten through fourth-grade reading language arts teacher has completed or is actively working toward completing the Texas Reading Academy, a state-mandated program designed to strengthen early literacy instruction. This initiative provides educators with research-based strategies and best practices to enhance young learners’ reading skills, ensuring they receive high-quality, evidence-backed instruction.

Mesquite ISD’s Focus on Early Childhood Literacy Initiatives

Mesquite ISD recognizes that literacy development begins long before students enter pre-K and has implemented early childhood programs to support families in fostering strong language and literacy skills from birth.

LENA Start is a 10-week program for babies up to three years old, helping parents track and support their child’s language development. By equipping families with the right tools and knowledge, the program ensures that children have a strong foundation for literacy when they enter school.

In addition, the district hosts Read Play Talk monthly storytime sessions in every elementary school library through its Little Readers Book Club, where families can engage in shared reading experiences, learn strategies for supporting literacy at home, and take home a free book.

To further increase accessibility, the Read Play Talk Bus brings books and resources directly to families. This mobile literacy hub visits schools, parks, and community events, teaching parents to incorporate reading into their daily routines.

Looking Ahead

"We are proud of the progress we've made, but we know the work doesn’t stop here," said Superintendent Dr. Ángel Rivera. "We remain committed to implementing effective strategies, advancing literacy initiatives, and equipping our educators with the support they need to ensure every student has the tools to excel."

With a continued focus on literacy programs and teacher development, Mesquite ISD remains dedicated to empowering students with the literacy skills they need to thrive academically and beyond.

