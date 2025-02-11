Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees Calls $600 Million Bond Election for May 2025

MESQUITE , TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 10, the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt an order calling a $600 million bond election. This process has been a community effort, enlisting the assistance of a Bond Facility Planning Committee composed of board members, community members, district employees, teachers, parents, and students. The committee dedicated several months to data collection, facility report evaluations, and planning to compile this bond package and make a recommendation to the school board.

The bond proposal will appear on the ballot as two separate propositions addressing safety and security, growth in the southern section of the district, and aging facilities and infrastructure. This bond package will be put before voters on May 3, 2025.

If voters approve both propositions on the ballot, the estimated tax impact will be .01 per $100 of home valuation. The average home price in Mesquite ISD is $270,653, but with a homestead exemption, the taxable value is $170,653. This would mean an increase of about $1.42 per month.

Residents over 65 or disabled who have an approved homestead exemption will not have their tax rate changed. Under state law, the dollar amount of school taxes imposed on the residence homestead of a person 65 years of age or older cannot be increased above the amount paid in the first year after the person turns 65 or disabled.



Bond Scope - $600,000,000

Proposition A: $578.5 million to provide district-wide safety and security improvements, address new growth, and the maintenance of existing and aging facilities.

Proposition B: $21.5 million to provide for district-wide instructional technology replacement.

Safety and Security

The Bond Proposal would fund safety and security updates to make campuses more secure, provide enhanced security technology on every campus, replace campus fire systems, relocate elementary playgrounds and install perimeter fencing, and reconfigure main entrances at specific campuses to enhance secure visitor entrances.

Addressing Growth

To accommodate growth in the district’s southern sector, the 2025 Bond would fund expansions at multiple campuses to provide additional space. If voters approve the bond, a new Pre-K center would also be constructed to accommodate increased enrollment in Horn feeder pattern elementary schools.

Aging Facilities and Equipment

Previous bonds passed in 2015 and 2018 allowed the district to fund maintenance and repairs to several of our older campuses, make significant renovations that expanded the capacity of others, and replace aging major equipment and systems. The 2025 Bond would fund the consolidation of the two oldest elementary campuses (Motley and Lawrence), continued life-cycle replacements of technology, buses and roofs, as well as renovations, maintenance, and repairs to multiple campuses.

Mesquite ISD registered voters will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum, beginning with early voting from April 22 to April 29, 2025, and on Election Day, May 3, 2025.

If you would like more information, please visit www.MesquiteISDBond.com.

