Lisa Huscher Sunshine Secret of OC “Choosing Positivity: 35 Ways to Spark Joy into Your Life” Sunshine Secret of OC

Intuitive Coach & Entrepreneur Lisa Huscher Expands her Brand with Celebrity Podcast and “Camp Manifest” Women’s Retreat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California’s most powerful and purpose-driven people are finding a new home for real, unfiltered conversations about success, spirituality, and self-discovery on Sunshine Secret of OC, the high-vibe podcast and personal brand created by intuitive coach, author, and entrepreneur Lisa Huscher.After more than two decades in traditional business—spanning healthcare (senior care), retail, consulting, and creative ventures—Huscher sold her senior-care company in 2014 and transitioned into her life’s purpose: intuitive coaching, spiritual guidance, and mindset/energy work. Today, under the Sunshine Secret of OC banner, she offers intuitive sessions, spiritual mentoring, and uplifting media content designed to help people reconnect with their inner guidance and highest potential.A Platform for Powerful High-Vibe ConversationsLaunched on July 3, 2025, the Sunshine Secret of OC YouTube podcast has already attracted over 3,000 subscribers and a vibrant community of listeners drawn to its mix of celebrity guests, spiritual wisdom, and grounded real-life stories.Past and current guests include an impressive lineup of reality TV personalities, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and thought leaders such as Patti Stanger of Millionaire Matchmaker (Bravo), Pol’ and Patrik from Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, Polly Brindle of Selling the OC (Netflix), Eddie Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Erica Rose, The Bachelor alum and attorney, Meredith Thomas, actress known as the “Queen of Christmas,” Esther Anaya, DJ, artist, and official DJ for the Los Angeles Chargers, Angela Parretta, intuitive and frequent spiritual guest, Jacob Busch, entrepreneur and investor, Kyle Thomas, celebrity astrologer, Nurse Mel (Melanie Mancil, RN), widely known as “Celebrity Nurse Mel,” Heather Marianna, founder of Beauty Kitchen, Shant Hovsepian, celebrity jeweler known as “Shant of Bloomfield,” Keyla Wood, coach and creator, and Kristine Carlson, New York Times best-selling author. Upcoming episodes will feature Fiona Belle from Selling the OC, Kim Belle, friend of the OC Housewives and owner of Belle Boutique, Jackie, an OC realtor, Hollywood producer Cindy Cowan, celebrity sound healer Kyle Lam, and additional notable guests.Huscher also co-authored the inspirational book “Choosing Positivity: 35 Ways to Spark Joy into Your Life” alongside High Vibe Soul Sisters co-author Kim Somers Egelsee, further establishing her as a voice for mindset, empowerment, and spiritual alignment. The high vibe book includes 35 women collaborating together composed by soul sisters Lisa Huscher and Kim Somers Egelsee.Camp Manifest: A Mind-Body-Spirit Reset for Women Expanding beyond the mic, Huscher is launching Camp Manifest, Camp manifest is with cofounder Heather Marianna who runs The Marianna Group, which specializes in brand marketing, events, and producing celebrity gifting lounges — luxury events where brands present products, often to celebrities, media, and influencers. A women’s retreat experience curated under the Sunshine Secret of OC brand.The first session of Camp Manifest is scheduled for January 14–16, 2026, at the luxury Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Southern California. Designed as a powerful reset for women, the retreat blends intuitive readings and spiritual guidance with Lisa Huscher, money-manifesting and abundance-focused classes, sound baths, mindful movement, and immersive nature experiences. Guests will also participate in journaling, reflection, and integration sessions, enjoy meaningful social connection and sisterhood at an exclusive Beach Club, and be nourished by thoughtfully curated meals and experiences created to support deep renewal and transformation.“My mission is to help women remember who they really are,” says Huscher. “Camp Manifest is a space where powerful women of Southern California—and beyond—get to slow down, reconnect with their intuition, and manifest the lives they’re truly meant to live.”Through Sunshine Secret of OC, Huscher intentionally bridges business, psychology, and spirituality to create a holistic approach to personal and professional growth. Drawing on her background in business and psychology alongside her spiritual path, she offers coaching and mentoring, hosts the Sunshine Secret of OC podcast, leads retreats and live events such as Camp Manifest, and fosters ongoing community-building initiatives. Together, these platforms form an integrated pathway that empowers women to experience meaningful transformation in their careers, relationships, wellness, and sense of purpose.About Lisa Huscher & Sunshine Secret of OCLisa Huscher is an intuitive coach, entrepreneur, author, and host of the Sunshine Secret of OC podcast. After two decades in traditional business, she now dedicates her work to helping women reconnect with their intuition, joy, and highest potential through coaching, retreats, and high-vibration media.

Sunshine Secret of OC with Lisa Huscher

