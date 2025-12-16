Richard Dohbit Phoebe-Anne Muchilwa aka "Lovely" Stephen Munabo

Songtrybe “Songtrybe Launches Revolutionary Music-Tech Platform at Exclusive GRAMMY Weekend Brunch in Hollywood.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “At the crossroads of creativity and technology, Songtrybe is redefining how artists earn, grow, and connect in today’s digital era.” Designed to connect creators directly with fans, streamline music discovery, and provide real-world revenue pathways, Songtrybe is building an ecosystem where artists can flourish creatively, financially, and collaboratively. Sontrybe is an Artist branding and touring company headquartered in Hollywood and Toledo, OH, founded in 2024.This year, Songtrybe is not only unveiling its visionary leadership team but also celebrating the official platform launch with an exclusive Grammy’s Weekend event, an invitation-only event gathering industry innovators, tastemakers, executives, and artists under one roof.A Landmark Launch: Songtrybe Grammy’s Weekend BrunchTo commemorate its debut and introduce the creative world ‘The invite-only brunch will gather top artists, tastemakers, and executives to celebrate innovation and the next wave of music-tech.to the platform’s mission, Songtrybe will host the Songtrybe Launch Grammy’s Weekend Brunch:• Date: Friday, January 30th• Time: 2PM – 6PM PST• Venue: W Hotel Hollywood6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028• Attire: Cocktail• RSVP: ASTT@K-STARPR.COM• Event Highlights: Red carpet arrivals, media coverage, and an exclusive first look at Songtrybe’s visionThe event marks Songtrybe’s entry into the spotlight, signaling a new era for artist empowerment and innovation in music technology.Empowering Artists Through Modern Music-TechSongtrybe’s mission is simple but transformative: turn every artist into a thriving brand.By integrating fan engagement tools, merchandising, bookings, tour production, digital content strategy, and industry partnerships, the platform creates a unified ecosystem where artists can access everything they need to build, scale, and monetize their careers.Songtybe’s core services include comprehensive artist booking and management, covering gig acquisition, contract and payment management, and brand partnerships with appearance opportunities. The company also provides full tour production and event management, handling concert production, logistics, promotion, sponsorship outreach, and multi-artist Songtrybe-curated live showcases. In addition, Songtrybe offers merchandise and e-commerce solutions, including complete product creation for apparel, accessories, and limited editions, artist-branded online stores, global fulfillment, and royalties on every sale. Its music marketing and promotion services feature precision advertising campaigns across platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, influencer collaborations, playlist placements, and curated digital content with themed video collections. Finally, Songtrybe prioritizes fan engagement through personalized video shoutouts, custom fan messages, and guaranteed artist earnings on every fan interaction.Meet the Visionaries Leading SongtrybeRichard Dohbit — Executive Representative (CEO Equivalent)Richard Dohbit leads the executive vision behind Songtrybe, serving as the strategic voice for partnerships, agreements, and operational direction. His leadership ensures that every technological advancement and artist-focused initiative aligns with the company’s long-term mission: revolutionizing how artists connect with global audiences.His expertise in scalability and creative business strategy positions Songtrybe for immense growth in the global music-tech sector.Stephen Munabo — Chief Technology Officer (CTO)A modern digital platform relies on flawless execution—and that’s exactly what CTO Stephen Munabo delivers. Stephen spearheads Songtrybe’s platform architecture, engineering workflows, and the technological tools that power discovery, data insights, and monetization.His work ensures that artists and fans experience a seamless, intuitive, and data-driven ecosystem.Phoebe-Anne Muchilwa — Director of Artist Development & Industry PartnershipsKnown affectionately as Lovely, Phoebe-Anne Muchilwa brings unmatched skill in artist relations, event production, and partnership cultivation. Her leadership drives Songtrybe’s community-building efforts—onboarding artists, promoters, DJs, and venues, while overseeing tours, concerts, and creative events. Lovely has collaborated and toured with a wide array of renowned artists, including King Kaka, Bien, Rayvanny and Sauti Sol of Kenya, among many others.Her work anchors Songtrybe’s culture of collaboration and artist-first support.Nabil Fongod — Director of Content Strategy & Media DistributionAs the architect of Songtrybe’s media voice, Nabil Fongod oversees content production, distribution, and digital visibility. From YouTube programs to brand storytelling, Nabil ensures every piece of content elevates both the Songtrybe platform and the artists it represents.His strategies drive engagement, expand reach, and strengthen Songtrybe’s digital footprint.Fredy Muks — Partner, Industry Relations & Talent AcquisitionA global creative force, Fredy Muks brings industry authority, cultural influence, and extensive talent networks to Songtrybe. A global creative force, Fredy Muks brings industry authority, cultural influence, and an expansive talent network to Songtrybe. An internationally acclaimed producer, songwriter, and DJ, he previously served as the Board Chairman of African Music at the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs) and currently mentors emerging artists as a GRAMMY U Mentor for the 2025–2026 term. A leading advocate for the rise of African and Afropop artists in U.S. mainstream culture, Fredy has collaborated with renowned artists including Afro B, Fatima Altieri, Lil Flip, D’banj, King Kaka, and Sauti Sol. As founder of Muks Entertainment, he is celebrated for genre-blending mashups that unite modern hits with timeless classics, and his vision plays a key role in shaping Songtrybe’s global music strategy and talent development. As founder of Muks Entertainment, Fredy is known for mashups that blend modern hits with timeless classics. His voice shapes Songtrybe’s approach to global music and talent strategy.The Future of Music Starts with SongtrybeWith its innovative monetization tools, artist-focused ecosystem, and powerhouse executive team, Songtrybe is redefining what it means to build a sustainable, global music career.As the company steps into the spotlight during Grammy’s Weekend, the industry will receive its first official glimpse of a platform designed not just to support artists—but to transform the future of music itself.

