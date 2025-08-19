RABBI JACK MOLINE JOINS B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION AS INTERIM SENIOR RABBI

B'nai Torah Congregation Rabbi Jack Moline

Rabbi Steinhardt Recently Stepped Down After 31 Years of Transformational Leadership

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, proudly announces the appointment of Rabbi Jack Moline as Interim Senior Rabbi, following the retirement of longtime spiritual leader Rabbi David Steinhardt. Rabbi Steinhardt concluded his 31-year tenure on June 30, 2025, having guided the congregation through decades of growth and transformation.Rabbi Moline, a nationally respected pulpit rabbi, teacher, and interfaith leader with more than 35 years of experience, officially began his tenure as Interim Senior Rabbi on August 1. His first Shabbat service with the congregation will take place on August 23, 2025.“For more than three decades, Rabbi Steinhardt helped shape B’nai Torah into a dynamic, inclusive, and spiritually rich community of over 1,300 families,” said Scott Frank, President of B’nai Torah Congregation. “His leadership leaves a lasting legacy. As we look to the future, we are honored to welcome Rabbi Moline, whose wisdom, compassion, and dedication to Jewish life will help guide us through this important period of transition.”A native of Chicago, Rabbi Moline served as the Rabbi of Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria, Virginia, for 27 years. He is President Emeritus of Interfaith Alliance, a national organization dedicated to safeguarding religious freedom and the First Amendment. Widely recognized for his leadership and advocacy, Rabbi Moline was named one of the top pulpit rabbis in America by Newsweek in 2008 and one of the 50 most influential rabbis in the country in both 2010 and 2011. He has held numerous leadership roles across Jewish and interfaith organizations and has served as an advisor to U.S. Presidents, Members of Congress, and religious leaders across the country.“The opportunity to serve as rabbi of this extraordinary congregation drew me out of a very happy retirement,” said Rabbi Moline. “I look forward to experiencing the wealth of successes created by Rabbi Steinhardt and his team and to learning, practicing, and promoting Torah with my colleagues and congregants.”About Rabbi Jack MolineRabbi Jack Moline is President Emeritus of Interfaith Alliance and Rabbi Emeritus of Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria, Virginia. He was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1982 and holds a degree from Northwestern University. In addition to his pulpit work, he has served congregations in Connecticut, California, and Jerusalem, and has taught at both Virginia Theological Seminary and JTS. Rabbi Moline has mentored a generation of rabbinical students and emerging clergy and is a respected author, speaker, and podcast host. He and his wife, Ann, have been married since 1977 and are the proud parents of three married children and grandparents to five grandchildren.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

