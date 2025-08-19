Sampford Advisors represents Global Analyzer Systems on its sale to Alliance Technical Group

Sampford Advisors Logo

Sampford Advisors advised Global Analyzer on its sale to ATG, strengthening domain expertise in emissions monitoring and compliance services

We are excited to announce this transaction, bolstering our expertise in industrial technology solutions and maintaining our position as the leading M&A advisor for Canadian tech companies” — Mitch Robinson, Managing Director, Sampford

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Global Analyzer Systems Ltd. on its sale to Alliance Technical Group.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Global Analyzer Systems is known for its deep expertise in continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), delivering specialized and customized solutions to meet evolving regulatory demands. With over 25 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for client-focused service, regulatory compliance support, and technical innovation.

The acquisition enhances Alliance’s capabilities in emissions measurement, CEMS integration and support, and regulatory compliance services. With Global Analyzer’s deep experience in designing and delivering custom emissions monitoring solutions, Alliance is better positioned to help industrial clients across North America maintain compliance and operational confidence in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with Global Analyzer Systems, Alliance Technical Group, as well as their third-party advisors to successfully close the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. The firm is based in Ottawa, ON and has completed more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other advisor in Canada. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.

