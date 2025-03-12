Sampford Advisors represents Remsoft on its strategic investment, and acquisition of Lim Geomatics

Sampford Advisors - #1 Tech M&A Advisor in Canada

The transactions deepen the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in the Canadian Software space

We are pleased to announce these transactions, expanding our domain expertise into natural resource management, and solidifying our position as the #1 mid-market Software M&A advisory firm in Canada” — Mitch Robinson, Managing Director, Sampford

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Remsoft on receiving strategic investment from private equity firm Banneker Partners, and on its acquisition of Lim Geomatics.

Headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Remsoft is an intelligence software leader that helps organizations in forestry and natural resource industries plan and optimize their supply chain with precision, act with confidence and adapt to change. The investment from Banneker Partners strengthens Remsoft's ability to scale, accelerate innovation, and deliver high-value solutions that help forestry organizations improve profitability and enhance sustainability.

Lim Geomatics is a forestry software innovator specializing in geospatial and operational analytics based in Ottawa, Ontario. The strategic acquisition expands the Remsoft platform with geospatial intelligence, LiDAR, and forest machine telematics capabilities that deepen insights into forest operations.

Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with Remsoft, Banneker Partners, and Lim Geomatics, as well as their third-party advisors, in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. The firm is based in Ottawa, ON and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other advisor. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.