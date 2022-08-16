Sampford Advisors represents Kinaxis on its acquisition of MP Objects (MPO)

Sampford Advisors

The transaction deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in the supply chain technology space

Working with a multi-billion dollar company like Kinaxis on this landmark buy-side transaction solidifies our position as the #1 tech M&A advisor in Canada” — Ed Bryant, CEO of Sampford Advisors

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media, and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Kinaxis (TSE: KXS) on its acquisition of MPO. Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately US$45 million, consisting of approximately 75% cash and 25% equity consideration.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Kinaxis is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and a leading provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship Rapid Response® product is a cloud-based solution that provides evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. The company also provides supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management solutions, among others. As of August 15, 2022, Kinaxis’ market capitalization was approximately US$3.5 billion.

MPO, based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is a developer of a cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. Kinaxis’ acquisition of MPO will unlock their ability to provide an increasingly comprehensive platform by activating supply chain concurrency for its customers from planning through last-mile execution.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s 9th deal of 2022 and 14th deal over the last 12 months. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with Kinaxis, as well as their third-party advisors, in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market TMT M&A transactions than any other advisor. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.

