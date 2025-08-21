DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT GLOBAL TOUR TO VISIT MORE THAN 100 CITIES ACROSS EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA IN 2026

Dirty Dancing in Concert returns in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities in Europe and North America. Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage. Photo credit: Rick Mason

This Electrifying Live-to-Film Concert From Lionsgate & GEA Live Celebrates the Iconic Movie with an Unparalleled Fan Experience

We’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to bring this live-to-film celebration back to audiences around the world, combining the magic of the original film with the energy of a live concert.” — Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) and GEA Live announce the return of Dirty Dancing in Concert. Get ready to have the time of your life and immerse yourself in the romance of this beloved classic with an unforgettable evening! Based on the iconic Academy Award-winning film, which was released 38 years ago today, Dirty Dancing in Concert is bringing its magic back to Europe and North America in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities. Nearly a quarter of a million tickets have sold to date for the mesmerizing live-to-film concert experience with the multi-platinum soundtrack that defined a generation.Guests attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will have an unparalleled experience as they revisit the enduring love story of Baby and Johnny. Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage. The show continues on with an incredible after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to their favorite songs from the feature film and relive their best movie memories.“Dirty Dancing has always been more than just a movie—it’s a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate across generations,” says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. “We’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to bring this live-to-film celebration back to audiences around the world, combining the magic of the original film with the energy of a live concert. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or the fiftieth, this experience invites fans to fall in love with Baby and Johnny all over again—and dance the night away.”A timeless classic, Lionsgate’s “Dirty Dancing” is the story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and memorable dancing scenes. Released in 1987, the film became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, alongside Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kelly Bishop. The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award-winning Best Original Song “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.” With a global box office total of over $214 million, “Dirty Dancing” won over audiences all around the world. The film also spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation and a Lionsgate sequel film in development.For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit DirtyDancingInConcert.com.About Lionsgate Global Products & ExperiencesLionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate (NYSE: LION), one of the world’s leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. By leveraging the studios’ world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.The group has announced multiple stage productions (Dirty Dancing, La La Land, Wonder and Nashville for Broadway, and The Hunger Games for London), integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate’s top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the highly anticipated JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.About GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music’s Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world’s most cherished brands.###

