RadSite Recognizes Remote Scanning Workgroup Members for Contributions to New Accreditation Standards

RadSite Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO RadSite RSNA Banner Remote Scanning Communication Channels

Volunteer Committee Members Have Provided Important Guidance for Remote Scanning Standards and Operations

The work that the Remote Scanning Workgroup has done, in conjunction with the Standards Committee, is a prime example of successful collaboration. RadSite is very appreciative of the volunteers.” — Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, expresses gratitude to the 40+ dedicated professionals who have played a key role in shaping the Remote Scanning Standards over the last two years. By engaging a diverse workgroup, RadSite was able to draw upon different perspectives in the field of imaging and thus develop the first comprehensive set of Remote Scanning Standards.RadSite officially launched the new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program on July 22, 2025. The new Standards provide a detailed framework to support and evaluate remote scanning in both inpatient and outpatient settings.Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer of RadSite, notes that “RadSite’s volunteer committee system facilitates important oversight, ensuring that both its standards development and accreditation review processes are effective while also incorporating current quality benchmarks. The work that the Remote Scanning Workgroup has done, in conjunction with the Standards Committee, is a prime example of successful collaboration. RadSite is very appreciative of the volunteers.”The following are the expert individuals who have given their time and expertise to RadSite’s Remote Scanning Workgroup:• Vickie Bedel, R.T, (R)(CT), MBA, SVP NE Operations, RadNet• Jim Bertolina, PhD, Director of Business Development, Xoran Technologies• Sara Bray R.T. (R), B.S.B.A., National Sales Manager, West Physics• Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, Diagnostic Radiologist, RadNet• Joel V. Brill, MD, FACP, AGAF, Chief Medical Officer, Predictive Health• Evelyn Burde, BSN, MBA, Accreditation Reviewer, RadSite• Kelly Buschmann, Diagnostic Medical Physicist, Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics• Brooke Carneal, MEd, Accreditation Manager, RadSite• Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President & CEO, RadSite• Mark L. Casner, MBA, FACHE, Chief Accreditation Officer, Radsite• Michael G. Coords, MD, Medical Director Cardiac Imaging, RadNet West• Roni Coughenour, R.T. (R)(MR)(ARRT), Program Quality Improvement Manager, Akumin• Kristen Dahlander, MEd, Director of Business Development, RadSite• Gregg Daversa, R.T. (R)(CT)(MR), Director of Healthcare Sales, Radiation Detection Company• Samantha Davis, R.T (R)(MR), MRI Manager, RadNet· Dixie Ferguson, MRI Director, Advance Compliance, SimonMed Imaging• Laura Foster, MPH, JD, Senior Vice President, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, RadNet Management, Inc.• Angela Graber, EVP, Clinical Solutions, Catalyst MedTech• Michelle Gruber, MHA, R.T. (R)(MR)• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer & Standards Committee Vice-Chair, RadSite• Neil Huber, MBA, R.T. (R)(MR), Founder and CEO, Pulse Radiology Institute, and Co-Founder and VP of Strategic Relationships, Alpha RT• Julie Irons, Director of Accreditation, RadSite• Patty Jenkins, Director of Operations, RadSite• Laura Kassa, RT. (R)(CT)(MR) President, RadXcel• Aimee Knight, Founder, Reveal Diagnostics• John Leal, MBA, R.T. (R)(CT) PHD, Medical Imaging Solutions Consultant• Alyssa Lorenzo, Director of Compliance, SimonMed Imaging• Michael R Mabry, Senior Director, Public Policy and Economic Analysis, RadNet• Satinder Rekhi, MD, Chief, Musculoskeletal Radiology, New York-Presbyterian of Queens• Kevin Oliver R.T. (R)(MR)(ARRT), MRSO, Director of Imaging Innovation and Special Initiatives, SimonMed Imaging• Phillip W. Patton, PhD, CHP, DABR, ABSNM, Chief Physicist Officer, RadSite and Director of Diagnostic Radiation Physics, President, LBT Radiation Physics Consulting Ltd.• Stephen B. Permison, MD Principal, Standards Based Program, Inc.• Judy Pirtle, R.T. (R)(CT)(ARRT), VP of Sales, RadXcel• Derek Rishel, R.T. (R)(MR), MRSO(MRSC™), Founder of Virtual Imaging Consultants• Barry Sadegi, Chief Medical Officer, SimonMed Imaging• Lawrence N. Tanenbaum, MD, FACR, President, drtmasters.com• Norman Tessell, FACHE, Board Member, Past President, Healthcare Planning and Marketing Society of NJ Hospital Association• Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer & Standards Committee Chair, RadSite• Joshua Seyler, President, roclub Americas (formerly Senior Director, Remote Scanning, Akumin)• Kristopher P. Triolo, Remote Technology Solutions, Health Management Company of America• Mary Ann Waldron, MBA, President, Traction Business Development, LLC• William Geoffrey West, PhD, DABR, CHP, President & Chief Medical Physicist, West Physics Consulting, LLC• Chelsea Wilson, BSRS, R.T. (R)(CT)(MR), CRA, MRSO(MRSC™),• Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH, Founder and Board Chair, Population Health Impact (PHI) InstituteGarry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO of RadSite adds, “We are indebted to the expertise, time, and energy that the Remote Scanning Workgroup members devoted to this initiative. We are looking forward to continuing to use this group as a Delphi panel of experts as we begin to work on version 1.1 of the Standards.”RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. Click here to learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0To listen to webinars related to Remote Scanning trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com . To speak to a RadSite representative, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.