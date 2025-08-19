Old Trapper Beef Jerky Expands Partnership with CBS Sports

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Presenting Sponsor of Tuesday Night Edition of “Inside College Football”

College football fans are among the most passionate in sports, and we’re proud to be part of their weekly tradition” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, one of the nation's leading providers of beef jerky today announced an expanded partnership with CBS Sports for the 2025 season. As part of this enhanced sponsorship, Old Trapper will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Tuesday night edition of "Inside College Football" on CBS Sports Network.

This new presenting sponsorship builds on Old Trapper’s existing integration with the popular “What’s Your Beef” segment, which continues to air each Tuesday during Inside College Football. The partnership also includes prominent on-screen branding, social media polls, and custom segment graphics, engaging fans across multiple platforms.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with CBS Sports and to take on the presenting sponsorship of 'Inside College Football,'” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “College football fans are among the most passionate in sports, and we’re proud to be part of their weekly tradition. With our expanded presence on Inside College Football, we’re able to connect even more deeply with viewers who share our love of the game and our beef jerky.”

In addition to the ICF partnership, Old Trapper’s ongoing collaboration with CBS Sports includes:

-Presenting sponsorship of LIVE Prime-Late College Football Games, including Player of the Game features and in-game sponsor graphics.

-Presenting sponsorship of the LIVE College Basketball "Night of the Week", featuring branded billboards and Player of the Game highlights during select matchups.

-Old Trapper’s continued presence across CBS Sports programming reflects its strong commitment to college athletics and its loyal fan base. For more information about Old Trapper, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

