Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man Following Multiple Reports of Shots Fired From a Vehicle in Anne Arundel County 

August 18, 2025

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man after police received multiple reports of shots fired from a vehicle traveling on I-97 in Anne Arundel County.

The accused is identified as Jose Gregario Cruz-Mendoza, 45, of Lanham, Maryland. Cruz-Mendoza is charged with loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in the vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving while impaired and other vehicle and firearm-related charges. He is currently being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on August 17, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack received multiple reports of shots fired from a white Ford Excursion with Maryland tags traveling on MD Route 97 and later on Route 50 in Annapolis. Maryland State Troopers with assistance from officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, located the Ford Excursion on westbound Route 50 at I-97 and conducted a traffic stop. Cruz-Mendoza was the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, police made multiple requests for Cruz-Mendoza to show his hands. Moments later, police observed him attempting to actively load what appeared to be a firearm. Cruz-Mendoza was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing, where troopers observed various signs of suspected impairment.

Pursuant to an authorized search of his vehicle, police recovered a Highpoint .9mm handgun with an altered serial number, approximately 75 spent shell casings and 247 live rounds.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800. The investigation continues.

###

