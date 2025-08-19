PBI International Leases 13,103 SF Industrial Facility in Corpus Christi

6605 Leopard Street leased by PBI International

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that PBI International, LLC, a leading industrial, environmental and mechanical service provider, has leased a 13,103 square foot industrial warehouse on 5 acres located at 6605 Leopard Street in Corpus Christi, Texas.The facility includes approximately 3,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of warehouse space, featuring a main shop, wash bay and mechanic shop. The warehouse is fully equipped with two overhead bridge cranes (a five-ton Kone and a five-ton Gaffey) that travel the full length of the shop, supporting heavy-duty industrial operations. The property also offers three-phase electric, a fully stabilized and lighted yard, a new security fence with an automatic gate and extensive concrete paving for truck and equipment access. Matthew Cravey , President of Cravey Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, TC/JP Development, LLC, in the transaction.“This property checked all the boxes for PBI International,” said Cravey. “The combination of high-quality warehouse space, heavy crane capacity and a large stabilized yard makes it one of the most functional industrial sites in the Corpus Christi market. We are proud to have matched a strong landlord with a highly respected tenant who will continue to contribute to the region’s industrial growth.”PBI International, headquartered in La Porte, Texas, operates multiple service locations across the Gulf Coast. The company delivers turnkey industrial services with a focus on reducing plant downtime, addressing corrosion and abrasion issues, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards. Its teams are trained and certified in hazardous materials management and industrial compliance, making PBI a trusted partner for refineries, petrochemical plants and other heavy industrial clients.The company is relocating its Corpus Christi operations from 5025 Leopard Street to the newly leased facility. The move underscores PBI’s long-term commitment to serving South Texas and reflects the increasing demand for well-equipped, crane-served industrial properties in the market. With its upgraded features and modern layout, the new location positions PBI to continue supporting the region’s energy and industrial sectors while contributing to the strength of Corpus Christi’s industrial corridor.“Corpus Christi’s industrial sector continues to grow and evolve, and companies like PBI International are a big part of that story,” said Cravey. “We’re seeing steady demand for specialized facilities that can handle heavy equipment and provide secure yard space. This lease highlights both the strength of our market and the importance of matching the right property with the right operator.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

