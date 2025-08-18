World’s Largest International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo Announces 2026 FEW Dates

Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine, the FEW Workshop & Expo will provide attendees with presentations focusing on commercial-scale ethanol production.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethanol Producer Magazine has proudly announced dates for the 42nd annual FEW, taking place on June 2-4, 2026. The industry’s premier event will return to St. Louis, Missouri and be held at the America’s Center. As the longest-running and largest ethanol conference in the world, the FEW 2026 will continue to provide insights and opportunities that shape the ever-changing future of the ethanol industry.“Returning to St. Louis for the 2026 FEW feels like coming home to where it all began,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “From the 40 people who gathered at the first FEW in 1984 to the thousands we’ll welcome next year, the growth of this event mirrors the incredible journey of the ethanol industry itself. St. Louis is not only part of our history—it’s the perfect backdrop for shaping our future. We can’t wait to bring the global ethanol community together here again to spark innovation, collaboration, and the next big leaps forward.”In 1984, the first FEW was held in St. Louis and had between 38-40 attendees and no exhibitors. Fast forward 40 years, the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo ended with a record-breaking attendance with nearly 2,500 attendees and 370 exhibitors, reinforcing its role as the largest gathering in the global ethanol sector. As we celebrate this year’s successful program, we look ahead with enthusiasm and commitment to making next year even more influential.The 2026 FEW program will be segmented into four concurrent tracks and will add three additional events:Track 1: Production and Operations – Biological ProcessesTrack 2: Production and Operations – Mechanical Processes and Plant ControlTrack 3: Coproducts and Product DiversificationTrack 4: Leadership and Financial ManagementCo-located: Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel, BiodieselCo-located: Carbon Capture & Storage SummitCo-located: Ethanol 101 SummitFor more details and exhibitor information please visit: FuelEthanolWorkshop.com About Ethanol Producer MagazineNow in its 31st year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry's leading trade journal, known for editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution. It is recognized globally in the ethanol industry, providing insights into plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy, and industry events.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

