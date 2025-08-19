Project Boon Delivers Backpacks, Groceries, and Resources to Riverside Families in Back-to-School Celebration

Happy Children at the Riverside Back-to-School Backpack Event Project Boon Volunteers Grocery Distribution for Families

Our mission is to ensure that every student starts the school year prepared and supported, and that families feel connected to the resources that can help them thrive.” — Chris Suchánek

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Boon , in partnership with the Alvord Unified School District, Riverside Unified School District, and Riverside County Office of Education, recentlyhosted its annual Riverside Backpack Event at Norte Vista High School. The free community event provided students and families with backpacks filled with school supplies, bags of groceries, and connections to a variety of local resources.Families visited over forty community vendors offering healthcare and immunization information, enrollment assistance for programs like Medi-Cal, Covered California, and CalFresh, hygiene and wellness kits, mental health services, and educational and enrichment program resources.“Our mission is to ensure that every student starts the school year prepared and supported, and that families feel connected to the resources that can help them thrive,” said Chris Suchanek, Executive Director of Project Boon. “We are grateful for the generosity of our partners, donors, and volunteers who made this day possible.” Key donors and sponsors , including Overflow Farms, Versacare Foundation, Altura Credit Union, and the City of Riverside, supported the Riverside Backpack Event.Next, with the help of Claremont Sunrise Rotary, Project Boon will host its annual 210 Corridor Backpack Distribution, where another wave of backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to school districts and partner organizations from Fontana to San Dimas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.