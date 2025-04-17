Submit Release
Project Boon Celebrates a Strong Start to 2025 with Major Support, Awards, and Community Impact

Lucy Luna and Wendy Nguyen_Volunteer of the Year

Chris Suchánek receiving award from Bonita Unified School District

Project Boon is off to an inspiring start in 2025, driven by powerful community partnerships, dedicated volunteers, and unwavering donor support.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organization has already made significant strides in expanding access to essential resources for underserved families, thanks in large part to generous contributions from supporters like Kaiser Permanente, IEHP, The Rauch Family Foundation, and IEHP Foundation.

These vital partnerships are helping Project Boon scale its programs and deepen its impact across the Inland Empire and Los Angeles.

“We are incredibly grateful to our donors and community partners who believe in our mission and help make this work possible,” said Chris Suchánek, Executive Director of Project Boon. “Their support is the fuel behind every meal served, every student reached, and every family supported.”

In February, Project Boon hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation event, a heartfelt evening dedicated to the individuals who power the organization’s mission. Wendy Nguyen was recognized as Volunteer of the Year, honoring her extraordinary service and commitment to community well-being.

Adding to the momentum, Project Boon has recently been honored with several awards for its ongoing contributions:

• 2024–2025 Community Champion Award
Presented by the California Parks and Recreation Society, District 11
Acknowledges organizations making significant contributions to local parks and recreation programs while promoting community health and
engagement.

• Bonita Purpose Award & Community Partnerships with Purpose Award
Presented by Bonita Unified School District
Celebrates Project Boon’s role in advancing student success and building meaningful collaborations with schools and families.

• Community Partnership Award
Presented by Fontana Unified School District – 2025 Parent & Community Partner Symposium
Recognizes Project Boon’s dedication to enhancing educational access and community outreach through strategic partnerships.

• 2025 Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency
Issued by Candid (formerly GuideStar)
The highest distinction for nonprofit transparency, affirming Project Boon’s commitment to sharing financial and impact data with the public.

This year also brought an unexpected and humbling opportunity to expand our reach beyond the Inland Empire—Project Boon was able to contribute to the LA Fire relief efforts, supporting families displaced by the wildfires with hot meals.

As Project Boon continues its mission in 2025, the team remains focused on bridging gaps in food access and community wellness—guided by transparency, compassion, and collaboration.

For more information on Project Boon or to get involved, please visit www.projectboon.org.

