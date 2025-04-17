Firm Media Founder, Chris Suchánek, Transitions to Chief Strategist; Appoints Nathan Greenberg New CEO

I will have greater connection with our clients, and recent discussions have shown that my perspectives on specialty medical marketing bring rare opportunities to them” — Chris Suchánek

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firm Media , a leading full-service digital medical marketing agency, today announced a new role for Founder and President, Chris Suchánek , as the company’s first Chief Strategist. The creation of this vital role opens the seat of Chief Executive Officer to Nathan Greenberg , who most recently served as the company’s Revenue Director. Both changes are effective immediately.Mr. Suchánek’s unique and industry-leading insights will be available in greater capacity to new and existing clients seeking his dynamic strategies. “This is a natural and exciting evolution for Firm Media. I will have greater connection with our clients, and recent discussions have shown that my perspectives on specialty medical marketing bring rare opportunities to them,” Mr. Suchánek said. “This transition allows me to focus on honing the results and solidifying the company’s global reputation for thought leadership in the industry.”New CEO, Nathan Greenberg, is optimistic about building on Firm’s strong foundation. “When I joined Firm Media, I was impressed with the products, results, and staff I discovered. Now I have an opportunity to more deeply share my 20+ years of marketing experience, taking Firm Media to its next phase of growth and innovation.”With their combined marketing and entrepreneurial experience of more than 50 years, Messrs. Suchánek and Greenberg offer capabilities found nowhere else. Mr. Suchánek will also continue to serve as Executive Director of Project Boon, a community non-profit, and Co-Founder of CASKS Restaurant Group.About Firm Media:Firm Media, located in Ontario, California, was founded in 2008 to serve the unique needs of specialty medical practices. It has a proven track record of delivering effective and results-driven digital marketing campaigns across a variety of media. Their team is dedicated to helping medical professionals achieve their marketing goals and grow their practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.