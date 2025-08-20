'Cain' Offers a New Perspective on the Genesis Story, Drawing on Ancient Sources Beyond Scripture
Rather than presenting Cain solely as a figure of disobedience, the novel invites readers to consider him as a complex human character, shaped by questions of faith, loyalty, and divine silence. The story also depicts the emergence of secret societies through Cain’s legacy, raising questions about hidden knowledge, spiritual authority, and humanity’s search for power outside the presence of God.
“Cain asks us to look again at the stories we think we know and to ask what they mean for our humanity today,” says author Shelia Cosper.
The book arrives at a time of renewed interest in biblical storytelling across media, where works like The Chosen have sparked wide engagement. Cain joins this cultural conversation by offering a narrative that is at once reverent in scope and unafraid to explore difficult theological questions.
Cain is available in print and digital editions.
For press or faith-based media inquiries, please contact:
Shelia Cosper
📧 sheliacosper@yahoo.com
📞 404-512-0031
Shelia Cosper
Shelia Cosper
+1 404-512-0031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.