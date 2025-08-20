Submit Release
'Cain' Offers a New Perspective on the Genesis Story, Drawing on Ancient Sources Beyond Scripture

Cain Book Cover

Cain by Shelia Cosper

Not only was this beautifully written, but it made me take a second look at the original and I understood it more fully. Stayed up all night to read it. Couldn't put it down.””
— R. Chamberlain
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly released novel, Cain by Shelia Cosper, explores the story of the world’s first family through apocryphal traditions and lesser-known ancient texts. The book provides a thought-provoking interpretation of Cain and Abel’s relationship to one another, their parents Adam and Eve, and their struggle with God.

Rather than presenting Cain solely as a figure of disobedience, the novel invites readers to consider him as a complex human character, shaped by questions of faith, loyalty, and divine silence. The story also depicts the emergence of secret societies through Cain’s legacy, raising questions about hidden knowledge, spiritual authority, and humanity’s search for power outside the presence of God.

“Cain asks us to look again at the stories we think we know and to ask what they mean for our humanity today,” says author Shelia Cosper.

The book arrives at a time of renewed interest in biblical storytelling across media, where works like The Chosen have sparked wide engagement. Cain joins this cultural conversation by offering a narrative that is at once reverent in scope and unafraid to explore difficult theological questions.

Cain is available in print and digital editions.

'Cain' Offers a New Perspective on the Genesis Story, Drawing on Ancient Sources Beyond Scripture

