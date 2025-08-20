New Novel 'Cain' Reimagines the World’s First Family Through Apocryphal Texts and Dark Mythic Themes

Cain by Shelia Cosper

Not only was this beautifully written, but it made me take a second look at the original and I understood it more fully. Stayed up all night to read it. Couldn't put it down.”” — R. Chamberlain.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Shelia Cosper announces the publication of Cain, a literary novel that reinterprets the Genesis story through the lens of apocryphal and ancient writings . The book invites readers to explore the complex and haunting relationships between Cain, Abel, Adam, Eve, and God.Unlike traditional retellings, Cain places emphasis on the psychological and spiritual struggles of the world’s first family. Themes of betrayal, exile, forbidden desire, and the silence of God run throughout the narrative, offering a darker and more nuanced vision of a familiar biblical account. The novel also examines the earliest beginnings of secret societies , portraying Cain’s role in shaping hidden traditions and shadowed brotherhoods that extend beyond Eden.“Cain is not simply the story of the first murder—it is the story of humanity’s first fracture, and the questions it left unanswered,” says author Shelia Cosper.With comparisons to works such as The Red Tent and The Book of Longings, Cain appeals to readers interested in literary fiction, theological retellings, and mythological reinterpretations. Its blend of lyrical prose and historical imagination places it within the growing trend of novels that reframe ancient narratives for contemporary audiences.Cain is available in print and digital editions through major retailers.For review copies, interviews, or rights inquiries, please contact:Shelia Cosper📧 sheliacosper@yahoo.com📞 404-512-0031

