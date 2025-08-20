Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,034 in the last 365 days.

New Literary Work, 'Cain', Explores Appocryphal Origins and Reimagines the Story of the Cain and Abel for the Screen

Cain Book Cover

Cain by Shelia Cosper

Not only was this beautifully written, but it made me take a second look at the original and I understood it more fully. Stayed up all night to read it. Couldn't put it down.”
— R. Chamberlain.
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Shelia Cosper announces the release of Cain, a darkly imaginative novel inspired by apocryphal and ancient texts that reframes the relationship between Cain, Abel, Adam, Eve, and God. With its cinematic qualities and provocative themes, Cain is being positioned as a strong candidate for adaptation in film and streaming.

Rather than the familiar Sunday School version, Cain presents a layered mythic drama—where love, betrayal, secrecy, and divine silence intersect. The novel explores the human struggles of the world’s first family while introducing readers to a darker spiritual landscape, including themes of rivalry, exile, forbidden desire, and the emergence of a New God.

“Cain is not a villain’s tale—it’s the origin of rivalry, the seed of exile, and the heart-wrenching cry of discontent,” says author Shelia Cosper. “It’s a story that challenges assumptions and provokes conversation about human nature and the divine.”

With audience interest growing for stories that blend spirituality, history, and epic drama—as seen with productions like The Chosen and The House of David—Cain offers source material for producers seeking fresh adaptations rooted in both tradition and mystery.
Cain is currently available in print and digital editions. Film and television rights are open for discussion.

For press inquiries or rights information, please contact:
Shelia Cosper
📧 sheliacosper@yahoo.com
📞 404-512-0031

Shelia Cosper
Shelia Cosper
+1 404-512-0031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Literary Work, 'Cain', Explores Appocryphal Origins and Reimagines the Story of the Cain and Abel for the Screen

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more