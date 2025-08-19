OCEANMAN USA Eyes Expansion: Open Water Swimming Series Begins Planning for 2026 and 2027 Seasons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OCEANMAN USA Eyes Expansion: Open Water Swimming Series Begins Planning for 2026 and 2027 SeasonsOCEANMAN USA, the American arm of the world’s premier open water swimming series, continues to build momentum following the announcement of its debut event in Miami this November. Now, the organization is setting its sights on the future—actively meeting with potential host destinations across the U.S. for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.Backed by OCEANMAN’s global legacy of over 34 events in 26 countries and a thriving international community of more than 45,000 swimmers, OCEANMAN USA was officially launched earlier this year with a mission to promote health, wellness, and connection through open water swimming. The inaugural U.S. event will take place at Haulover Park in Miami from November 14–16, 2025, welcoming athletes of all levels to experience the adventure, camaraderie, and challenge of the sport.“We’re looking for destinations ready to champion open water swimming, invest in community health, and bring global attention to their natural beauty,” said Casey Taker, VP of Operations. “Together, we’re writing the next chapter of OCEANMAN—one epic location at a time.”The OCEANMAN USA team has begun a collaborative process with tourism boards, municipalities, and event stakeholders to identify locations that align with the series’ core values: perseverance, discovery, wellness, and community. The goal? To host immersive race weekends that generate not just economic impact, but also local pride, destination storytelling, and global visibility.“The U.S. has endless potential to become a flagship region for OCEANMAN,” said Lenny Krayzelburg, four-time Olympic gold medalist and co-founder of OCEANMAN USA. “From coastlines to lakes, we are discovering inspiring venues that can serve athletes, families, and communities alike.”Each OCEANMAN event offers a full range of race formats—from 10K, 5K, and 2K swims to youth and team relays—designed for swimmers of all experience levels. With wellness activities, training clinics, and local culture integrated into every race weekend, the series is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of open water life.Interested destinations, tourism leaders, and host venues are encouraged to connect with the OCEANMAN USA team to explore partnership opportunities for upcoming seasons.For updates on current and future race locations, visit www.oceanmanswim.com or follow @oceanman_usa on social media.We’ve attached the official press release, along with images you’re welcome to use. https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1qgBAID02w44353wS6Y_dWmH1o1G99UY8 Registration link for our first-ever OCEANMAN USA race, taking place in Miami at Haulover Park from November 14–16, 2025: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/MiamiBeach/OCEANMANMiami Contact:Media Relations DepartmentAbout OCEANMANOCEANMAN is the only global open water swimming series dedicated to amateurswimmers. With 34 events in 40 countries across 5 continents, the series attracts over 45,000 participants worldwide. OCEANMAN offers race formats from 500 meters to 10 kilometers and culminates in an annual World Final. The brand promotes inclusion, excellence, and sustainability, making open water swimming accessible and meaningful to communities everywhere.

