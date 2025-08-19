Tenovi and Truentity Health Launch Nationwide Push to Expand Remote Monitoring Through Independent Pharmacies

Partnership equips independent pharmacies with connected devices to improve chronic care access and outcomes nationwide

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, has partnered with Truentity Health to expand access to remote patient monitoring (RPM) through independent pharmacies. The collaboration follows Truentity’s national recognition for improving clinical outcomes in chronic care through its pharmacist-led RPM program.Truentity leverages Tenovi’s cellular-connected devices, including its FDA-cleared blood glucose meter and clinically validated FDA-cleared blood pressure monitor, to deliver easy, reliable health data monitoring from home for patients managing chronic conditions.The announcement builds on Truentity’s recent clinical success with McDowell’s Pharmacy, a fourth-generation rural pharmacy in North Carolina. Powered by Truentity and Tenovi’s RPM devices, McDowell’s RPM program helped patients reduce systolic blood pressure by up to 15 mmHg and lower A1C by more than 1.5%. In July, the pharmacy received the 2025 Clinical Care Champion Award at Cencora’s ThoughtSpot Conference, highlighting the program’s measurable impact in underserved communities.“This partnership isn’t just about devices, it’s about removing friction from care,” said Mike Desai, CEO, Truentity Health. “Tenovi’s suite of products lets us shift from hoping patients would engage to knowing they will. For the population we serve, simplicity is power. And Tenovi gave us a way to deliver that at scale.”Tenovi’s devices do not require apps, Wi-Fi, or pairing. The RPM and RTM Bluetooth-enabled devices connect automatically to the Tenovi Cellular Gateway, which turns red as a daily reminder to take measurements and green once data is transmitted to the Tenovi Cloud and shared with care teams. This simple process allows pharmacies to onboard patients quickly and keep them consistently engaged in their care.“McDowell’s combines trusted relationships, community-based care, and the right technology to deliver real impact,” said Nizan Friedman, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Tenovi. “Independent pharmacies know their patients, and patients trust them. This partnership gives those pharmacies the health technologies to extend health monitoring solutions into the home for chronic care patients.”Tenovi and Truentity are enabling pharmacists to step fully into their roles as community-based care providers to affect outcomes, close care gaps, and make chronic care more accessible in rural and underserved areas.About Truentity HealthTruentity Health is an AI-powered digital health company helping independent pharmacies deliver clinical care at scale. Its platform enables pharmacist-led services like Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and chronic disease management by combining intelligent patient prioritization, automated engagement tools, and built-in physician oversight. Truentity’s AI continuously learns from patient data and pharmacy workflows to improve outcomes and reduce care gaps, particularly in rural and underserved communities. By turning trusted local pharmacies into tech-enabled clinical hubs, Truentity Health is reshaping how chronic care is delivered across the country. Learn more at https://truentity.health About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 40 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com

