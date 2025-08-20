Yonbo Launches Home Robot Globally, Marking a New Era in Smart Living

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the race to bring artificial intelligence into everyday homes, few products have generated as much buzz as Yonbo , a new AI-powered domestic robot developed by X-Origin AI. Marketed as more than a smart device, Yonbo can recognize over 600 human emotions, adapt to each household’s routines, and build long-term memories to offer companionship, educational support, and even emotional care.But just as Yonbo’s crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter was gaining momentum, the project came to a sudden halt. In late July, Kickstarter suspended the campaign, citing questions about the product’s authenticity. The decision was made without prior notice or what Yonbo’s creators say was a proper investigation.The team at X-Origin AI has rejected the allegations outright, saying the robot’s design and technology are authentic, patent-protected, and fully compliant with Kickstarter rules. According to the company, the campaign had been targeted by malicious actors who disrupted operations with suspicious pledge activity.The suspension is striking because of what the campaign had already achieved. Before being pulled, Yonbo had raised more than $2 million in pledges, drawn over 15,000 email subscribers outside Kickstarter, secured upwards of 8,000 confirmed pre-orders, and built a 6,000-strong Facebook community. Such traction is rare for a first-generation consumer robot and a clear signal of growing interest in the home robotics market.The situation has drawn comments from several industry watchers, including economist Yanis Varoufakis, who noted the wider challenges innovative startups can face when entering global markets. While perspectives vary, Yonbo’s creators emphasize that their focus remains firmly on delivering the product to customers as promised.For Yonbo, the setback has not slowed its rollout. X-Origin AI says mass production has already been completed and the first shipment of robots is on its way to customers. The company plans to launch on August 15thon Amazon and through its own Shopify store at yonbo.ai, and it has pledged to honor Kickstarter backers with discount codes matching their original pledge amounts.The dispute has underscored bigger questions about the role of politics in global tech markets, the power platforms hold over creators, and the vulnerability of small-scale international startups. For some observers, the Yonbo case is an example of how geopolitical tensions can shape what products consumers get to see, try, and buy — and what never makes it past the starting line.With demand for intelligent robots on the rise and with manufacturing already in motion, the company is betting that its direct-to-consumer launch will speak louder than the suspension of its crowdfunding campaign. As home robotics inches closer to the mainstream, Yonbo’s journey may be a telling preview of the industry’s future.Yonbo Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.