Rick Fox Announces Formation of New Bahamian Political Movement: The Good Neighbors Party (GNP)

Calls for Caribbean Unity, Economic Integration, and a “Team Over Party” Approach to Leadership

In basketball, you don’t win by joining the loudest party - you win by building the best team. It’s time for The Bahamas and the Caribbean to do the same.” — Former NBA star and entrepreneur Rick Fox

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NBA star and entrepreneur Rick Fox has officially announced the creation of a new political movement in The Bahamas: The Good Neighbors Party (GNP) - a reformist initiative focused on uniting Caribbean nations through closer cooperation, shared prosperity, and a fresh vision for governance that prioritizes teamwork over tribalism.The announcement follows Fox’s recent viral X (formerly Twitter) post, where he declared, “Party ≠ Team,” rejecting traditional partisan politics and calling instead for collaboration, results, and authenticity in leadership. The post resonated widely across the Caribbean, especially among younger voters tired of old political divisions.I’ve been building toward this for a long time,” Fox said. “After 35 years in the U.S., I learned that small nations like ours can’t thrive in isolation. The Bahamas hasn’t reached its full potential, and Prime Minister Davis has a lot to answer for, as I’ve made clear to government. Now is the time to build bridges, not walls — and that means working with our CARICOM neighbors, including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, to build something bigger.”Fox, who was born in Canada to a Bahamian father, is known internationally for his championship career with the Los Angeles Lakers and his leadership in sustainable innovation through ventures like Partanna. Partanna has built a $50m factory on Arawak Key which will deliver employment for thousands of Bahamians.He emphasized that The Good Neighbors Party will advocate for regional integration, shared taxation frameworks, and talent mobility within the Caribbean.“It’s time to face the truth,” said Deematee Mohan, Fox’s spokesperson. “The Bahamas isn’t big enough to go it alone anymore. We need new thinking. It’s time the wealthy Bahamian middle class started paying tax and to open our doors to smart immigrants across the region to help our crucial industries, including our health care system, which is not delivering for Bahamians. Rick believes in results, not rhetoric. It’s time for change.”Fox noted that The Good Neighbors Party will not mimic traditional political models focused on color, loyalty, or slogans. Instead, it aims to attract doers, builders, and innovators - people willing to “play as a team” to deliver measurable outcomes for Bahamians and the wider Caribbean. “We don’t need another party that just wants to ‘pretend, man,’” Fox quipped, referencing his recent post. “We need a team that actually wins — for everyone.”The Good Neighbors Party will unveil its founding charter and vision statement later this month. Early policy concepts include:• Establishing a Caribbean Economic Partnership Zone to harmonize taxes and boost trade.• Creating a Regional Talent Mobility Program to attract skilled professionals from across CARICOM• Launching a Shared Infrastructure Fund for climate resilience and renewable energy.• Piloting cross-border education and sports exchanges to empower youth collaboration.Fox concluded with a familiar sentiment:“In basketball, you don’t win by joining the loudest party - you win by building the best team. It’s time for The Bahamas and the Caribbean to do the same.”Media Contact:

