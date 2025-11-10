MojoAuth Reports 90% Drop in Account Takeovers for Companies Migrating from Microsoft Azure B2C

MojoAuth-Logo MojoAuth - Passwordless login plugin MojoAuth Dashboard

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, a passwordless authentication provider , today revealed that e-commerce and SaaS companies migrating from Microsoft's soon-to-be-deprecated Azure Active Directory B2C platform experienced a 90% reduction in account takeover attacks and credential stuffing incidents within 30 days of implementation, based on data from 45 enterprise migrations completed in the past quarter.The security improvements come as thousands of companies face Microsoft's May 1, 2025 deadline, after which new Azure B2C customers will be blocked from the platform. Microsoft announced Azure B2C will no longer accept new customers, forcing businesses to find alternative authentication solutions while the company transitions to its Entra External ID platform."Companies using Azure B2C averaged 1,200 credential stuffing attempts monthly, with roughly 3% succeeding in account takeovers," said Dev Kumar, CEO and Founder of MojoAuth. "After migrating to passwordless authentication, these same companies now see fewer than 120 attack attempts monthly, with success rates near zero. The removal of passwords eliminates the primary attack vector cybercriminals exploit."The 45 migrated companies, primarily mid-market e-commerce platforms processing between $10-100 million annually, reported additional security benefits beyond attack reduction. Passwordless authentication eliminated password reset tickets, which previously accounted for 35% of support requests and often served as social engineering entry points. The FIDO2-compliant authentication system also prevented phishing attacks that previously bypassed Azure B2C's traditional two-factor authentication.MojoAuth's migration process addresses a critical concern for companies facing Azure B2C's deprecation: maintaining security during transition . The platform enables parallel operation during the two-day migration window, ensuring zero-downtime authentication while user credentials transfer through encrypted channels. The company's approach uses WebAuthn standards for biometric authentication and device-based cryptographic keys, eliminating password databases that serve as breach targets."The timing couldn't be worse for businesses heavily invested in Azure B2C," Kumar added. "But we're seeing companies turn this forced migration into a security upgrade. When you eliminate passwords entirely, you eliminate password-based attacks. It's that simple."The cost implications extend beyond security improvements. Companies report 60% reduction in authentication-related expenses, stemming from eliminated password reset costs, reduced fraud losses, and lower cyber insurance premiums due to improved security posture. MojoAuth offers free migration assessment for Azure B2C customers and provides the first 25,000 monthly active users (MAU) at no cost, addressing immediate concerns for businesses caught in Microsoft's platform transition.About MojoAuthMojoAuth provides passwordless customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions for e-commerce, SaaS, and enterprise applications. The platform serves millions of end-users with FIDO2-certified authentication, supporting biometric login, magic links, and device-based authentication. For more information, visit mojoauth.com.

