Chippewa Economic Development Corporation announces HATCH ’25 with invite-only 'Fail Forward' VIP reception

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) today announced details for HATCH ’25, the region’s signature business idea pitch event, set for Tuesday, November 11, at EastBay Lodge in Holcombe, Wisconsin. This year features an invite-only VIP cocktail hour themed “Fail Forward,” a statewide cohort of founders supported by leading partner organizations, and a judging panel of Chippewa Valley business leaders: Pam Boughman, Bill Bertrand, and Mark Bergh.HATCH ’25 program highlights- Date and venue: Tuesday, November 11, EastBay Lodge (Holcombe, WI)- VIP “Fail Forward” reception (invite-only): 5:00–6:00 pm; arrivals begin at 4:45 pm- Main program: 6:00 pm start; 5–7 minute Shark Tank–style pitches with judge Q&A- Grand prize: $5,000Veteran highlightHATCH ’25 will honor Veterans Day with a dedicated pitch slot for a veteran-led venture and a veteran-forward focus throughout the evening—recognizing service-tested leadership, resilience, and mission-first execution. With local support from Marc-On Shooting and program partners including the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (offering complimentary memberships to all HATCH contestants), Warrior Rising, the Veterans Business Outreach Center, and the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), we’re elevating veteran founders and the innovations they’re building for Wisconsin and beyond.Startup WeekHATCH ’25 takes place during Wisconsin Startup Week—and, by extension, Chippewa Valley Startup Week—bringing our region’s founders, investors, and partners together to celebrate new ideas, share practical lessons, and accelerate connections that move Wisconsin companies and communities forward.Fail Forward: Invite-only VIP networking receptionThe evening begins with a private, facilitated networking hour for founders, sponsors, investors, and banks. Attendees will participate in investor- and founder-led roundtables focused on candid lessons learned—turning setbacks into strategy before the main program begins.Statewide collaboration powering this year’s finalistsFinalists drew guidance and resources from an exceptional set of ecosystem partners across Wisconsin, including:- North Fond Du Lac High School- Wisconsin Technology Council- Small Business Development Center at UW–Eau Claire- Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation- Madworks- Merlin Mentors- gener8tor- Eau Claire Economic Development Corporation- Dunn County Economic Development Corporation- Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Vetreprenuer Project- Warrior Rising- Veterans Business Outreach Center- Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation- Bunker Labs, now the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University (IVMF)- The Blox- Coulee Region Business Center- Small Business Development Center at UW–La Crosse- SCORE“HATCH ’25 showcases what makes the Chippewa Valley special: founders who build with heart and a statewide network that shows up to help them win,” said Sarah Kowal, program lead for HATCH. “The Fail Forward reception sets the tone—honest, supportive, and focused on turning experience into momentum.”This year’s HATCH Business Idea Pitch Competition’s primary sponsor is The Dirks Group out of Eau Claire and Wausau.Tickets and participation- Tickets: Public tickets are available through Eventbrite. Capacity is limited.- Founders seeking an invitation to the Fail Forward VIP hour may request access by messaging Chippewa EDC on social media or emailing Sarah Kowal (sarah@sarahkowal.com) or Casey Hedrington (staff@chippewa-wi.com).About HATCH ’25HATCH ’25, produced by the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation, is a high-energy business idea pitch event that spotlights emerging founders, connects them with investors and mentors, and celebrates entrepreneurship across Wisconsin.About Chippewa Economic Development CorporationThe Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) supports business growth and entrepreneurship across the Chippewa Valley through partnerships, programming, and strategic initiatives that strengthen the regional economy.Media inquiries, sponsorship requests, and general questions should be sent to Casey:Casey HedringtonChippewa Economic Development Corporation+1 715-723-7150staff@chippewa-wi.comEvent locationEastBay Lodge27325 268th AveHolcombe, WI 54745

