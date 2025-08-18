RecoverRx Performance Physical Therapy Now Offering Shockwave Therapy for Faster Recovery and Pain Relief

RecoverRx Performance Physical Therapy proudly introduces the iRad Shockwave device, offering patients advanced technology to accelerate recovery, restore mobility, and redefine performance outcomes

At RecoverRx, we’ve always been committed to helping people get out of pain and back to doing what they love through manual therapy, exercise, and education.” — Dr. Luke Greenwell, DPT, CSMT, CSCS

OAKBROOK TERRACE , IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RecoverRx Performance Physical Therapy , a leading provider of physical therapy , is excited to announce the addition of shockwave therapy to its range of advanced treatment options. This non-invasive therapy is designed to help patients recover faster from injuries, reduce chronic pain, and restore mobility, without surgery or downtime.“At RecoverRx, we’ve always been committed to helping people get out of pain and back to doing what they love through manual therapy, exercise, and education,” said Dr. Luke Greenwell, DPT, CSMT, CSCS, owner and physical therapist at RecoverRx Performance Physical Therapy. “We’re also always looking to raise the bar. That’s why we introduced Shockwave Therapy - it enables us to help patients recover faster from stubborn injuries, chronic pain, and overuse conditions without surgery, injections, or unnecessary downtime. It’s another way we can empower our patients to recover, rebuild, and redefine what’s possible for their bodies,” he added.What Is Shockwave Therapy?Shockwave therapy uses focused acoustic waves to stimulate the body’s natural healing process, increase blood flow, break up scar tissue, and reduce inflammation. It is FDA-registered and backed by clinical studies for treating a wide variety of orthopedic and soft tissue conditions.Conditions That May Benefit from Shockwave Therapy:Plantar fasciitis and heel painTendonitis (Achilles, patellar, rotator cuff, etc.)Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbowHip bursitis and IT band syndromeScar tissue and post-surgical stiffnessTrigger points and muscle knotsShin splints and overtraining sorenessPelvic pain and myofascial dysfunctionTreatments are fast, typically 10 to 15 minutes, with no downtime required. Most patients experience improvement in just a few sessions.A Breakthrough for Athletes, Active Adults, and Chronic Pain SufferersWhether recovering from a sports injury, managing chronic pain, or seeking relief from tight or inflamed tissues, shockwave therapy offers a safe and effective path to healing.RecoverRx Performance Physical Therapy is currently accepting new patients for shockwave therapy evaluations. Appointments can be booked by calling (331) 253-2426 or visiting https://recoverrxpt.com/ About RecoverRx Performance Physical TherapyRecoverRx Performance Physical Therapy is a premier physical therapy clinic serving the Chicagoland area, founded by Dr. Luke Greenwell, DPT, CSMT, CSCS. Known for its highly personalized, evidence-based approach, RecoverRx is dedicated to helping patients move better, recover faster, and live pain-free.Many patients have experienced physical therapy that feels impersonal - getting shuffled between therapists, seeing their provider for only a few minutes before being handed off to an aide, or being told to attend multiple weekly sessions that could easily be supplemented with at-home work. RecoverRx was created to change that experience.At RecoverRx, we specialize in helping active individuals and athletes Recover from painful limitations, Rebuild functional movement patterns, and Redefine their performance so they can return to the sports and activities they love. Every patient receives consistent, one-on-one care from the same Doctor of Physical Therapy at every visit.Our hands-on therapy, targeted exercise programs, and expert education combine to deliver more effective sessions, meaning you can reach your optimal health and performance in fewer visits—without sacrificing quality of care. Whether you’re overcoming an injury, managing chronic pain, or striving for peak performance, RecoverRx is your partner in unlocking what’s possible for your body.For more information, visit https://recoverrxpt.com/ or follow on social media.

