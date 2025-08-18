Governor McKee, Department of Environmental Management Announce $5 Million in Outdoor Recreation Grant Funding

Published on Monday, August 18, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the availability of $5 million in Outdoor Recreation Grant funding to help local municipalities and eligible Native American tribes acquire, develop, or renovate outdoor recreational facilities. This grant round was funded primarily through the 2024 Green Bond, which was approved by nearly 68 percent of Rhode Island voters. The Outdoor Recreation Program has awarded 568 grants totaling more than $92 million since 1988, benefiting all 39 communities statewide. Applications are now open and due by November 18, 2025.

“Increasing opportunities for Rhode Islanders to get outdoors and recreate improves mental well-being, public health, and quality of life," said Governor Dan McKee. “Green spaces, playgrounds, sports fields, and other recreational assets anchor communities and give them a sense of identity. I am grateful for DEM’s stewardship of this very popular matching grants program.”

“Investing in green spaces is not just about creating places to play and explore, it’s about protecting our environment, building community, and growing our economy,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Our state’s parks, trails, beaches, and open spaces are vital to public health, climate resilience, and support thousands of jobs.”

Grant Details:

Land acquisition grants: Up to $500,000 and require a minimum 50% local match

Development grants (both require a minimum 25% local match): Small: Up to $125,000 Large: Up to $500,000



Applicants should review eligibility and instructions at www.dem.ri.gov/plangrants. Projects are scored based on criteria from the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), with priority given to well-planned proposals in urban, distressed, and environmental justice areas. Local recreation facilities are key to beautifying communities, public health, climate resilience, and a cleaner environment.

DEM’s Green Space programs, which include outdoor recreation, local open space, and recreational trails, support land conservation, recreational land acquisition and development, and trail development across Rhode Island. Outdoor recreation generates $2.4 billion in consumer spending and supports 24,000 local jobs, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.