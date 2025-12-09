Submit Release
Snow Brainer: Move Snow Safely, Protect Our Water

Published on Tuesday, December 09, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Winter is here and with snow on the way, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding businesses, households, community groups, and government agencies to plan for proper snow disposal. DEM has guidelines to help organizations select and prepare snow collection sites that protect environmental and public health.

Snow cleared from roads, parking lots, bridges, and sidewalks can contain contaminants like road salt, sand, pollutants, and litter that threaten water supplies. To minimize risks, DEM advises organizations to:  

  • Choose upland, permeable (porous) areas away from water resources and wells for snow collection. These locations let snowmelt filter into the soil and trap sand and debris, which should be removed as soon as possible, but no later than springtime. 
  • Prepare and maintain collection sites. Use silt fences or sediment barriers down-slope of the site, maintain vegetative buffers between the site and adjacent waterbodies, and clear debris before and after using the site for snow disposal.    
  • Store snow only in upland areas away from water and wetlands. If all upland options are exhausted, consult DEM’s Snow Disposal Policy for emergency guidance. 

For more information, please contact Leon Ly in DEM’s Office of Water Resources at leon.ly@dem.ri.gov or at (401) 537-4262. 

