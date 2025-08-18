Comprehensive Needs Assessment Now Available in the New NDE Portal

Public Districts, ESU’s and Nonpublic Systems

The Comprehensive Needs Assessment (CNA) application has officially moved from Hourglass to the new NDE Portal and is open for completion as of Monday, August 18, 2025.

Superintendents and other Portal District Administrators will automatically have access to the application on the New Portal home page starting Monday, August 18th.

Principals (Principal role) and NDE users will need to request access once logged in to the New Portal. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access

You can find more information about the CNA on the Coordinated School and District Support CNA webpage, including User Guides for navigating the application.

Need Help?

CNA Content or Process Questions: Contact Shirley Vargas (shirley.vargas@nebraska.gov) or Amanda Morris (amanda.morris@nebraska.gov)

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)