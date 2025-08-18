Franklin County Courthouse Celebrates 100 Years of Service

The Franklin County Courthouse has stood as the cornerstone of justice and civic life in Franklin County for a century, and during the Chief Justice’s summer tour to southwest Nebraska, the Supreme Court formally recognized its 100th anniversary with a proclamation from Chief Justice Jeffrey J. Funke.

Construction on the courthouse began in 1925. Since its completion, the courthouse has been a focal point for both county government and the judicial system, hosting countless proceedings and serving as a hub of public service.

In 1990, the courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, recognized for both its architectural significance and its enduring role in county governance.

“The Franklin County Courthouse has stood as the physical and symbolic heart of Franklin County government for 100 years,” Chief Justice Funke said in the proclamation. “It offers a place where public service, civic duty, and justice come together.”

The proclamation also commended the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for their stewardship of the courthouse and their dedication to preserving its legacy.

Under the watchful eye of Judge Timothy Hoeft, courthouse staff, and the Board of County Supervisors, August 12, 2025, was officially declared a day of celebration in honor of the courthouse’s centennial.

Through the proclamation, the Chief Justice encouraged citizens, particularly those in the legal community, to join in honoring the courthouse’s history and the continued commitment of those who work within its walls to serve the people of Franklin County.

Photo: Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke presents 100th anniversary proclamation during ceremony in the Franklin County Courthouse.