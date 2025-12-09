Graduation Held for Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court

The Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court held a graduation ceremony at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion, on November 25, 2025, with Judge Jonathan Crosby presiding. Also in attendance were Andrew Erickson of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Todd West of the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office.

Graduation marks the successful completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive drug treatment, close community supervision, and full accountability. Upon completing the program, a participant’s charges are dismissed.

Juvenile Drug Courts provide an alternative path through the justice system for nonviolent, drug-related youth offenders. Operating within the existing court structure, they use a specialized, team-based approach aimed at reducing recidivism and substance use while protecting public safety.

The program incorporates evidence-based practices such as validated risk and needs assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, and a system of incentives and sanctions. Participants also receive rehabilitative and supportive services to promote long-term recovery and successful reintegration into the community.

Photo: Judge Jonathan Crosby with graduate.