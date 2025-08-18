Utah Inland Port Authority Supports Dominguez Energy Storage

SLC, UT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) approved support for Dominguez Energy Storage, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The approval will facilitate development of a 200-megawatt battery energy storage system in the Northwest Quadrant Project Area in Salt Lake City, adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Power Terminal Substation.

NextEra Energy Resources, one of America’s largest energy infrastructure developers, aims to bolster the Salt Lake area’s energy capacity with this investment. Dominguez Energy Storage is designed to enhance the region's power infrastructure by providing additional capacity during periods of high demand.

The UIPA’s support includes a proposed annual property tax rebate available upon project completion, continuing for up to 25 years contingent on the facility’s operational status and adherence to specified conditions, including minimal water usage and a corporate stewardship plan.

“The battery energy storage system in the Northwest Quadrant would be significantly beneficial to the future growth of industry in the area,” said Ben Hart, executive director for UIPA. “And particularly those industries that are really power intensive and have a critical need for that consistent power delivery.”

This project will help move the nation toward energy independence and promote a more sustainable energy mix for the region.

"Battery energy storage is being requested more frequently by grid operators like Rocky Mountain Power,” said Glenn Shober, project director at NextEra Energy Resources. “This project will support the entire region by providing crucial capacity, especially during peak load times.”

During a prior UIPA board meeting, Shober explained that Dominguez Energy Storage would not only serve the Salt Lake area but also provide a robust energy resource for industries with around-the-clock operations.

The UIPA Incentives Committee reviewed and recommended this incentive on May 1, 2024. The board's approval is seen as a critical step in facilitating the project's progress, ensuring that NextEra Energy Resources can proceed with the development of Dominguez Energy Storage.

The approved incentive underscores UIPA's commitment to sustainable development and its strategic efforts to attract green technology investments to the region. The board's decision marks a milestone in Utah’s journey toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

