Hive Plastics to Bring $12.6M Manufacturing Facility to Utah's Iron County

New project in Iron Springs Project Area will create up to 60 jobs and expand local plastics industry cluster

CEDAR CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Plastics, a manufacturer of large-scale plastic products, has selected the Iron Springs Project Area in Iron County as the site of its new 23,300-square-foot manufacturing facility. The project represents a capital investment of more than $12.6 million and is expected to create up to 60 new jobs with wages above the county average.

Hive Plastics chose the Utah location over a competing site in Mesquite, Nevada, citing strong local support, strategic access to the I-15 corridor, and new rail infrastructure in the Iron Springs Project Area.

“Iron County offers the right mix of infrastructure, workforce, and location,” said Hive Plastics owner Joe Brough. “The new inland port rail facilities in Iron Springs will give us long-term logistical advantages, especially as we scale up operations and rely more on bulk shipments.”

The Iron Springs Project Area is one of several statewide development zones established by the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA)—a state agency created to strengthen Utah’s freight and logistics network and attract new business investment, particularly in rural communities. UIPA works with local governments and private partners to bring infrastructure, incentives, and strategic planning to these designated project areas.

To support the Hive Plastics project, the UIPA Board approved a post-performance property tax rebate equal to 10 percent of the company’s annual property tax liability for up to 25 years. The rebate only applies if the company remains operational within the project area and meets other performance benchmarks.

“This is a smart, strategic win for Iron County,” said Ben Hart, executive director of UIPA. “It turns undeveloped land into economic opportunity, brings in a new employer, and reinforces Iron Springs as a destination for advanced manufacturing in rural Utah.”

Iron County leaders say the deal reflects years of groundwork to make the region competitive for industrial growth.

“This project shows what’s possible when local leaders and state partners work together to bring real opportunity to rural Utah,” said Iron County Commissioner Mike Bleak. “Hive Plastics is a great fit for our community, and we’re excited to see this land put to productive use.”

Previously vacant, the project site generated minimal tax revenue. With the incentive in place, 90 percent of the new tax base will remain in the county, along with the broader economic benefits of job creation, secondary spending, and future industrial growth.

The project also strengthens Iron County’s growing plastics manufacturing cluster and is expected to boost related supply chains across southern Utah.

