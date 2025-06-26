Pony Express Project Area Greenlit to Drive Investment and Preserve Rural Character

Drone photo capture of a parcel in the Pony Express Project Area within Fairfield City. Drone photo capture of a parcel in the Pony Express Project Area within Cedar Fort.

Utah Inland Port Authority Adopts the Pony Express Project Area in Utah County

CEDAR FORT, UT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) has officially adopted the Pony Express Project Area, a rural-focused economic development initiative encompassing more than 1,700 acres across the towns of Fairfield and Cedar Fort in Utah County.

Designed to strengthen the region’s economy and preserve its rural character, the project will support infrastructure investment, high-wage job creation, and targeted business recruitment. The area is poised to benefit from improvements to transportation, utilities, broadband, and logistics systems that support long-term economic resilience.

“This project honors the legacy of rural Utah while building the foundation for a more connected, competitive future,” said Ben Hart, executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. “By investing in infrastructure and strategic development, we’re creating new opportunity while preserving what makes these communities special.”

The project area spans two distinct zones in Fairfield and Cedar Fort—both of which passed resolutions supporting the plan. UIPA will work closely with these towns, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and other state partners to attract industries aligned with local values, including light manufacturing, agri-tech, and renewable energy.

The Pony Express Project Area also includes environmental protections, historical preservation measures, and air quality considerations. As part of its strategy, UIPA will track key performance indicators like high-wage job creation, infrastructure upgrades, and targeted capital investment over the next 25 years.

“We’ve been committed from the start to protecting the small-town charm and heritage of this area,” said Hollie McKinney, mayor of Fairfield. “This partnership ensures we grow on our terms—bringing in the kinds of businesses that fit our vision and serve our residents.”

Fairfield and Cedar Fort, with their shared history dating back to the Camp Floyd era and deep agricultural roots, represent a new frontier in rural economic development—one grounded in infrastructure, sustainability, and local control.

“This project gives Cedar Fort the chance to shape our own future,” said Wyatt Cook, mayor of Cedar Fort. “By improving roads, utilities, and broadband, we’re laying the groundwork for meaningful growth that serves our residents and supports local business. It’s about building resilience without losing our roots.”

