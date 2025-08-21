Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Wallabe

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, is proud to announce its new alliance with insurance provider Wellabe, based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Founded in 1929 as American Republic Insurance Company, Wellabe’s six insurance companies are licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia, and the company is recognized by AM Best as having excellent financial strength.

This partnership with Wellabe highlights Agility Insurance Service’s commitment to growth across the United States. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in the constantly changing health insurance landscape.

“This is an important new partnership for our company,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Wellabe has a long history of successful management, and the company’s reach across the United States through its six subsidiaries is incredibly valuable for our agents and brokers.”

Wellabe’s six subsidiaries include:
• American Republic Corp Insurance Company
• American Republic Insurance Company
• Great Western Insurance Company
• Medico Corp Life Insurance Company
• Medico Insurance Company
• Medico Life and Health Insurance Company

Within those subsidiaries, Wellabe offers plans that include Medicare Supplement Insurance, Preneed Funeral Insurance, Dental Insurance, Hospital Indemnity Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, First Diagnosis Cancer Insurance, and Short-Term Care Insurance.

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources for our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Frank Vasquez
Luminos Creative
+1 214-289-2732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Wallabe

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Frank Vasquez
Luminos Creative
+1 214-289-2732
Company/Organization
Agility Insurance Services
2929 N US 75-Central Expy 1000 Suite 175
Richardson, Texas, 75080
United States
+1 855-590-9771
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Agility and it’s responsible agents are licensed in all 50 states and D.C., so no matter where you live or work, give us a call or get appointed online for best in class support! Agility services and supports both businesses and independent agents. With thousands of Agility agents and key partnerships across the US, you can rest at ease, knowing we know what we’re doing every step of the way. Like many agencies, our support services include the initial on-boarding, carrier contracting and product training. But unlike other agencies, our support services also include bilingual support specialists, technology platforms to improve enrollment efficiency, marketing plan development and implementation, access to customized and targeted marketing materials, enrollment support and commissions advocacy with carriers. Just to name a few of our differences…

More From This Author
Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Wallabe
Agility Insurance Services Partners With Heartland National Life Insurance
Agility Insurance Services to Partner with Americo Insurance Solutions
View All Stories From This Author