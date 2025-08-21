Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Wallabe

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, is proud to announce its new alliance with insurance provider Wellabe, based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Founded in 1929 as American Republic Insurance Company, Wellabe’s six insurance companies are licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia, and the company is recognized by AM Best as having excellent financial strength.

This partnership with Wellabe highlights Agility Insurance Service’s commitment to growth across the United States. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in the constantly changing health insurance landscape.

“This is an important new partnership for our company,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Wellabe has a long history of successful management, and the company’s reach across the United States through its six subsidiaries is incredibly valuable for our agents and brokers.”

Wellabe’s six subsidiaries include:

• American Republic Corp Insurance Company

• American Republic Insurance Company

• Great Western Insurance Company

• Medico Corp Life Insurance Company

• Medico Insurance Company

• Medico Life and Health Insurance Company

Within those subsidiaries, Wellabe offers plans that include Medicare Supplement Insurance, Preneed Funeral Insurance, Dental Insurance, Hospital Indemnity Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, First Diagnosis Cancer Insurance, and Short-Term Care Insurance.

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner.



