Agility Insurance Services Announces New Partnership with Essence Healthcare

Agents can now get contracted to offer Essence Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans across Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Louisville

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services (Agility), a nationally recognized Field Marketing Organization, today announced a new partnership with Essence Healthcare, a leading physician-led Medicare Advantage organization dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and coordinated care to Medicare beneficiaries. Through this partnership, Agility’s network of licensed agents will have the opportunity to contract directly to offer Essence Healthcare’s portfolio of Medicare Advantage plans across key markets in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Kentucky.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Essence Healthcare,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Essence is known for its member-centered approach and exceptional provider partnerships, which aligns perfectly with our mission to help agents deliver high-quality, trusted plan options to the clients they serve.”

Founded by physicians, Essence Healthcare was built on the belief that better care coordination leads to better outcomes. The organization offers affordable Medicare Advantage plans that prioritize preventive care, strong doctor-patient relationships, and improved access to local providers, helping members stay healthier.

“Through our partnership with Agility, we’re making it easier for agents to offer Medicare beneficiaries access to truly coordinated, physician-led care,” said Gliknis Ortiz, VP of Field Sales. “Our 2026 plans continue to deliver exceptional value with competitive benefits, low-cost options, and a network designed to support better health outcomes across the communities we serve.”

This collaboration expands Agility’s footprint within the Medicare Advantage market and provides agents a seamless pathway to get contracted, trained, and ready to represent one of the region’s most trusted and highly rated Medicare Advantage plans.

About Essence Healthcare

Essence Healthcare provides over 55,000 people with comprehensive and affordable Medicare health insurance that focuses on wellness, care coordination and personal service. Essence’s Medicare Advantage plans offer complete hospital, medical and prescription drug coverage and include additional benefits not covered under the Original Medicare program. Powered by the nation’s leading population health services and technology of Lumeris, Essence is earning national recognition for its commitment to service and quality, including being consistently highly rated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Essence HMO plans (H2610 contract) received a 4.5-star-out-of-5-star Overall Plan Rating for 2021, a 5-star rating for 2022–2024 and a 4.5-star rating for 2025 and 2026. Essence PPO plans (H6200 contract) achieved a 4-star Overall Plan Rating for 2025 and a 3-star rating for 2026. Highly-rated plans receive 4 stars or higher from CMS. Essence was also named a Best Medicare Advantage Plan for Missouri and Illinois for 2021-2026 by U.S. News & World Report. In 2026, Essence’s Medicare Advantage plans are available in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. To learn more about Essence Healthcare, please visit EssenceHealthcare.com.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star ratings may vary by contract or market.



About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) providing agents and agencies with access to leading carriers, enrollment technology, compliance resources, and comprehensive training and marketing support. Based in Richardson, Texas, Agility partners with top-rated health and life insurance carriers to deliver innovative solutions that help agents serve clients more effectively.

