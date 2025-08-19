Agility Insurance Services Partners With Heartland National Life Insurance

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, has announced a new partnership with Heartland National Life Insurance Company of Independence, Mo.

Founded in 1964, Heartland National specializes in offering tailored insurance products designed to bridge gaps in coverage and provide peace of mind, particularly for seniors navigating the complexities of healthcare and retirement planning. With a mission to deliver high-quality insurance and exceptional customer service, Heartland combines cutting-edge technology with a personal touch, ensuring clients receive customized solutions backed by experienced, knowledgeable agents.

In its commitment to add services and partnerships across the country, Agility Insurance Services identified Heartland National as a company that provides important products and services for its agents and brokers.

“Heartland National shares our mission of providing excellent support to agents,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Through the plans they offer, our agents will be able to find new opportunities to reach customers, and ultimately, that’s our priority.”

Heartland National’s core offerings include Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans, hospital indemnity insurance, and home healthcare plans, all crafted to complement existing coverage and address out-of-pocket expenses such as deductibles and co-pays. Heartland also provides specialized products like cancer, heart attack, and stroke insurance, offering financial support for critical health events, as well as annuities, including the Secure Rate Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA), which delivers stable returns for retirement planning. These products are available across multiple states, with flexible options like the Secure Advantage Flex Hospital Indemnity plan for ages 18 to 85, featuring lifelong renewability and optional riders for enhanced protection.

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources for our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.



About

Agility and it’s responsible agents are licensed in all 50 states and D.C., so no matter where you live or work, give us a call or get appointed online for best in class support! Agility services and supports both businesses and independent agents. With thousands of Agility agents and key partnerships across the US, you can rest at ease, knowing we know what we’re doing every step of the way. Like many agencies, our support services include the initial on-boarding, carrier contracting and product training. But unlike other agencies, our support services also include bilingual support specialists, technology platforms to improve enrollment efficiency, marketing plan development and implementation, access to customized and targeted marketing materials, enrollment support and commissions advocacy with carriers. Just to name a few of our differences…

