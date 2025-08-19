Agility Insurance Services Partners With Heartland National Life Insurance

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, has announced a new partnership with Heartland National Life Insurance Company of Independence, Mo.

Founded in 1964, Heartland National specializes in offering tailored insurance products designed to bridge gaps in coverage and provide peace of mind, particularly for seniors navigating the complexities of healthcare and retirement planning. With a mission to deliver high-quality insurance and exceptional customer service, Heartland combines cutting-edge technology with a personal touch, ensuring clients receive customized solutions backed by experienced, knowledgeable agents.

In its commitment to add services and partnerships across the country, Agility Insurance Services identified Heartland National as a company that provides important products and services for its agents and brokers.

“Heartland National shares our mission of providing excellent support to agents,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “Through the plans they offer, our agents will be able to find new opportunities to reach customers, and ultimately, that’s our priority.”

Heartland National’s core offerings include Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans, hospital indemnity insurance, and home healthcare plans, all crafted to complement existing coverage and address out-of-pocket expenses such as deductibles and co-pays. Heartland also provides specialized products like cancer, heart attack, and stroke insurance, offering financial support for critical health events, as well as annuities, including the Secure Rate Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA), which delivers stable returns for retirement planning. These products are available across multiple states, with flexible options like the Secure Advantage Flex Hospital Indemnity plan for ages 18 to 85, featuring lifelong renewability and optional riders for enhanced protection.

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources for our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.