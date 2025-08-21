PUPS STAY PAWSITVITELY CHILL AT SKIPTOWN

The ultimate cool-down destination for pups and their people

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As record-breaking temperatures and severe heat waves roll through the country, Skiptown , a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled pet care facility offering dog daycare, boarding, full service grooming, and a bar & park featuring indoor and outdoor off-leash play, offers a magical place that caters to pups and their parents who know how to chill.With climate-controlled indoor wonderlands, shady outdoor havens, and refreshing misters and doggy pools, Skiptown is the ultimate summer escape. And it’s not just for sunny days — when the rain rolls in, pups can still run, play, and socialize in Skiptown’s covered, turfed areas without coming home muddy. Towels are always on hand to help dry off after wet-weather play, ensuring every dog leaves happy and clean. Skiptown keeps the fun going no matter the forecast.For dogs and their humans in Atlanta, GA; Denver, CO; or Charlotte, NC, there’s always a cool breeze and a warm welcome at Skiptown’s off-leash dog bar and park.“Our team adores pets, technology, and creating a world where both can work together in harmony,” said Kristen Risby, Head of Marketing & Communications at Skiptown. “Skiptown is like a dreamland for pups! It’s safe, fun, and brimming with opportunities to make new friends. Humans can sip, snack, and socialize while their dogs explore a pet paradise built just for them.”Each Skiptown park is a kingdom of over 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor magic — featuring tail-wagging turf, doggy pools, coffee, cocktails, and light bites at the Atlanta location. All human guests must be 21+ to join the fun.And now, with the new Social Membership, the magic gets even bigger! For just $15/month or $150/year, your pup enjoys unlimited park and bar access, a free treat every visit, and guest pup passes for only $5. Think of it as your dog’s VIP pass to a world of joy.Beyond the parks, Skiptown offers dog daycare, overnight boarding, and spa-like grooming services — from quick pampering for dogs with low-maintenance needs like a bath and nail trim, to full-service grooming with blowouts and cuts. All you need is the Skiptown app and a happy pup ready for adventure. The all-in-one app allows pet parents to:Book grooming, daycare, and boarding sessions.Get real-time status updates and view detailed visit reports.Manage upcoming visits and customize your pet’s schedule to meet specific needs.Use the “I’m Here” feature for daycare and boarding drop-off and pick-up, helping ensure dogs spend limited time in the heat.In addition to the Social Membership, Skiptown also offers other Membership opportunities that match you and your dog’s needs. Explore all the memberships by visiting the Skiptown website or downloading the app to learn more and see if they’re the right fit for you and your pup.Don’t let the extreme heat get you down this summer. Bounce on over to Skiptown, where tails wag freely, ice-cold drinks flow, and every day feels like a happily-ever-after.For more information on Skiptown, visit https://skiptown.io or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About SkiptownSkiptown is the spot for pups and their people, with locations in Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO, and Atlanta, GA, and continued expansion throughout the United States. It is a safe place for people and their pups that offers an off-leash indoor and outdoor turfed park for dogs, a full-service bar for humans, dog daycare, overnight boarding, and grooming. Skiptown delivers convenience, quality, and trust through an expertly-trained team and easy-to-use mobile app.To learn more about Skiptown, visit https://skiptown.io

