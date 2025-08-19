HILTON CHARLOTTE UNIVERSITY PLACE WELCOMES EXECUTIVE CHEF PEDRO LOPEZ

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Charlotte University Place is proud to announce the appointment of Pedro Lopez as Executive Chef. A dynamic and globally inspired culinary leader, Chef Pedro brings a wealth of experience to his new role, where he will lead the culinary direction of the hotel’s signature restaurant, Edgewater Bar & Grille, while also spearheading the transformation of its group catering program—elevating every aspect of the dining experience at Hilton Charlotte University Place.Chef Pedro’s career began in Miami Beach at the renowned News Café and quickly accelerated as he pursued a culinary degree at Johnson & Wales University. Since then, he has held leadership roles at top-tier properties such as Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and the Edition Hotel under Jean-Georges Vongerichten, where he honed his ability to create exceptional dining experiences on both an intimate and large scale. In the following years, Chef Pedro expanded his expertise through ventures managing and consulting for high-end restaurants along the East Coast. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation for revitalizing underperforming kitchens, enhancing guest satisfaction, and driving consistent culinary excellence across diverse markets.At the Hilton Charlotte University Place, Chef Pedro will focus on redefining group catering by crafting seasonal, chef-driven menus tailored for events of all sizes. Drawing from his experience leading high-volume kitchens and executing major food events, he is uniquely positioned to elevate banquet and catering offerings, marrying operational excellence with bold, globally inspired flavors.In addition to leading the hotel’s group dining program, Chef Pedro will bring fresh energy and innovation to Edgewater Bar & Grille, leveraging his extensive experience to develop thoughtfully curated offerings that highlight bold flavors and locally sourced ingredients.“We are delighted to welcome Chef Pedro Lopez to our team. His culinary expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we grow our catering capabilities and deliver memorable dining experiences across all touchpoints,” said Tom Hobson, General Manager of Hilton Charlotte University Place.Chef Pedro is eager to share his culinary vision with Charlotte and looks forward to enhancing every aspect of the guest dining experience—whether it’s an intimate dinner by the lake or a large-scale celebration in one of the hotel’s elegant event spaces.ABOUT HILTON CHARLOTTE UNIVERSITY PLACEHilton Charlotte University Place is a lakeside hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers. Located only 15 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, this North Carolina hotel is near UNC Charlotte and next to the Shoppes at University Place, which offers multiple dining and retail venues in a tranquil lake setting. The Charlotte Motor Speedway, where you can enjoy a variety of racing attractions, is only 5.8 miles from this hotel. Guests can enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center or swim in the seasonal outdoor pool.Other amenities include casual dining at Edgewater Bar & Grill, 20,000 sq. ft. of event space for groups of up to 800, and complimentary local shuttle transportation within a 5-mile radius Monday through Friday. Business-minded guests can stay connected to the office, family, and friends using complimentary standard Wi-Fi.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

