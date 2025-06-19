Certrec Announces Strategic Agreement with Framatome for its Fatigue Rule Management System

Certrec's Fatigue Rule Management System (FRMS) Certrec- Regulatory and Technology Solutions for the Energy Industry

New agreement with Framatome broadens FRMS market reach, bringing Certrec’s innovative Compliance App to nuclear utilities nationwide.

Framatome is pleased to combine our expertise with Certrec’s innovative technology to enhance fatigue rule management and compliance in the industry.” — Dominique Grandemange, VP, Operational Support, Framatome in North America

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certrec , a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Framatome Inc., one of the nuclear industry’s foremost technology and service providers, for its Fatigue Rule Management System (FRMS). This agreement significantly expands Certrec’s reach within the nuclear sector and underscores the industry’s growing demand for its innovative, SaaS-based solution.The agreement grants Framatome employees access to Certrec’s industry-leading FRMS for use at nuclear sites and provides a unified single entry for nuclear fleets. “I am very excited to take proactive steps through this collaboration to ensure the well-being of the nuclear workforce by integrating Certrec's FRMS technology with Framatome's deep industry expertise,” said Bridget Johns, Sr. Project Manager at Certrec. Designed to simplify compliance with 10 CFR 26, Subpart I, Certrec’s FRMS delivers real-time schedule validation, shift callout management, and reporting capabilities that help utilities minimize fatigue-related violations and reduce administrative overhead.“Framatome is pleased to combine our expertise with Certrec’s innovative technology to enhance fatigue rule management and compliance in the industry,” said Dominique Grandemange, Vice President of Operational Support at Framatome in North America. “We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of each and every employee and subcontractor, whether on site at a nuclear plant or working in our own facilities.”With more than 20-percent adoption by U.S. nuclear units, Certrec’s FRMS is recognized for its intuitive design, robust automation, and proven success in meeting Nuclear Regulatory Commission requirements. This agreement strengthens nuclear operators’ ability to safeguard workers’ well-being, manage compliance risk, and uphold NRC fatigue requirements.Certrec’s FRMS continues to evolve with new features, including enhanced shift callout tracking and seamless scheduling integrations. Through this new agreement, Certrec reinforces its commitment to innovation, compliance, and the safe operation of the nation’s nuclear fleet.Discover how FRMS can simplify fatigue management and improve operations at your plant: https://www.certrec.com/saas-solutions/fatigue-rule-management-system/ Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 80+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.For press and media inquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.About FramatomeFramatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative, digital and value-added solutions for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 20,000 employees work every day to help Framatome’s customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy.Visit us at: www.framatome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (80.5%) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%).

