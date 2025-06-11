Certrec Manages Revision 2 of NuScale Power’s 77 MWe Reactor Standard Design Approval Application

The NuScale Power Module™ (SOURCE: NuScale Power) Certrec- Regulatory and Technology Solutions for the Energy Industry

Certrec’s expertise streamlined the submission process for NuScale’s small modular reactor design, saving time and money.

We are proud to have Certrec as our trusted partner in developing our licensing applications for more than a decade.” — Carrie Fosaaen, VP Regulatory Affairs & Services, NuScale Power

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, is proud to announce its continued support of NuScale Power (NuScale) in submitting and achieving U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for Revision 2 of NuScale’s Standard Design Approval (SDA) application.This important milestone marks the latest chapter in a long-standing collaboration with NuScale for its cutting-edge small modular reactor (SMR) design. Certrec first supported NuScale in 2012 during the development of its initial Design Certification Application (DCA). Revision 2 of the SDA reflects critical design enhancements and licensing updates that aid NuScale’s ongoing deployment efforts."We are proud to have Certrec as our trusted partner in developing our licensing applications for more than a decade. Their expertise and support have been invaluable in helping us bring our small modular reactor technology to market. As we continue to push the boundaries of nuclear energy, it's partners like Certrec that make the difference." – Carrie Fosaaen, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Services, NuScale PowerLeveraging decades of licensing experience and deep regulatory knowledge, Certrec worked closely with NuScale’s team to ensure a high-quality submittal. Certrec’s role in the development and management of the SDA Revision 2 application included project oversight, document processing, and regulatory support.Certrec digitized and expedited the application process through Taktix® , Certrec’s SaaS workflow solution. Taktixenabled NuScale’s team to focus on the development of the technical content while keeping documentation protected and organized.“We are honored to continue supporting NuScale in their leadership role to deploy innovative nuclear technology,” said Ted Enos, President & CEO of Certrec. “Helping bring Revision 2 of their SDA across the finish line is a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence in nuclear licensing and our belief in the future of clean, safe, and reliable nuclear power.”Certrec is pleased to be a part of NuScale’s success. NuScale’s SMR technology offers a scalable, carbon-free energy solution designed to meet modern energy demands. Certrec remains committed to supporting the safe deployment of this transformative technology across North America.With more than 120 electronic COLA, DCD/DCA, and Updated Final Safety Analysis Report submittals for its clients, Certrec’s electronic document management services are in high demand. Certrec’s services continue to support the nuclear industry by saving time and money and reducing the in-house labor required to create complex licensing documentation.For information on how Certrec can manage your nuclear power plant’s licensing documentation, visit: https://www.certrec.com/services/nuclear-energy/new-nuclear-plants/ About Certrec:Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 80+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.For press and media inquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.

