Sonos and MINE Partner to Bring Immersive Audio to Builders, Developers, and Designers

We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sonos to redefine how model homes engage buyers and we’re giving builders a turnkey way to save on Sonos while elevating their spaces.” — Eoin Harrington, CEO of MINE

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonos , the industry leader in home audio solutions, has announced an exciting partnership with MINE (allmine.com) , a leading design and showrooming platform, where builders and developers can access the lowest possible pricing on Sonos products.MINE’s Real Life Retail program turns model homes into immersive shopping experiences enabling visitors to engage and transact, 7 days a week. Participating builders and developers, like Taylor Morrison, Pulte, and Tri Pointe, must be part of the Real Life Retail program.With over 2100 locations nationwide, and 25 new showrooms opening weekly, MINE presents an exciting new access point for brands like Sonos to have their products seen and heard in person.Elevated Experience for Model HomesBuilders wishing to add elegantly designed sound to their model homes can do so through this partnership with Studio MINE , a marketplace of wholesale vendor products complete with design tools and procurement services to make purchasing Sonos equipment simple and easy. Visit Studio MINE to learn more.“Partnering with MINE allows us to showcase immersive sound in Studio MINE’s model showroom network across the country,” said Frank DeFilippis, Sonos’ Builder Channel Lead, Americas Professional. “This is a whole new twist on selling to homebuyers — making Sonos products more accessible to consumers than ever before.”“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sonos to redefine how model homes engage buyers,” said Eoin Harrington, CEO of MINE. “By incorporating cutting-edge audio technology into the network, we’re giving builders a turnkey way to save on Sonos while elevating their spaces—and giving consumers an opportunity to experience and purchase Sonos’ incredible sound systems.”About Sonos. Sonos is a pioneer in smart home sound systems, delivering high-quality, immersive audio experiences through innovative, user-friendly technology. From cinematic home theater setups to whole-home soundscapes, Sonos redefines how we listen to music, movies, and more.About MINE. MINE is the fastest-growing physical furniture retailer in the U.S., adding 50,000 square feet of model showroom space each week through partnerships with national builders including Pulte, Tri Pointe, Century Communities, and Taylor Morrison. Through the Studio MINE marketplace, design firms, developers, and builders can access over 500,000 SKUs at wholesale prices—and instantly make their design projects shoppable for consumers at www.AllMine.com with the click of a button.Contact Trade@allmine.com for more information.

