VIDSIG PARTNERS WITH TENNESSEE PTA
TENNESSEE JOINS MANY MAJOR STATES IN ENDORSING VIDSIG
VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere ten minutes of conversation and will contribute to the success of Tennessee for years to come.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the Tennessee PTA to provide parents and high school students with live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.
— Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG
VIDSIG’s platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com and through VIDSIG's new app.
“It’s exhilarating to bring VIDSIG to the state of Tennessee”, stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. “VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere ten minutes of conversation, and those conversations will contribute to the success of Tennessee for many years to come.”
VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 200+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia of which parents and students can speak live to undergrads on video chat for 10 minutes of unvarnished conversation to get the answers they’re unlikely to find on college websites or brochures.
“Tennessee PTA is excited to expand our 2021-2023 advocacy focus, crossing the gap from high school to postsecondary, by offering high school students the opportunity to ask questions of their college peers,” stated Dwight Hunter, President of Tennessee PTA. “We are pleased to partner with VIDSIG to support Tennessee high school students during their college explorations and finding their path to cross the gap to postsecondary education.”
“Tennessee provides not only great music, education, sports, cuisine and many other contributions to the world,” continued Yarnold. “But now it will also bring VIDSIG to the masses and help its residents contribute to the success of the world.”
Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with Tennessee PTA provides complimentary sessions, as well. Interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://vidsig.com to learn more
Melissa Kress
VIDSIG
+1 415-917-9710
email us here
VIDSIG'S COLLEGE EXPERIENCE EXPERTS ON FOX 2 NEWS