Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,826 in the last 365 days.

VIDSIG PARTNERS WITH TENNESSEE PTA

VIDSIG.com Connects Parents and High School Students with Current College Undergrads

TENNESSEE JOINS MANY MAJOR STATES IN ENDORSING VIDSIG

VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere ten minutes of conversation and will contribute to the success of Tennessee for years to come.”
— Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the Tennessee PTA to provide parents and high school students with live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG’s platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com and through VIDSIG's new app.

“It’s exhilarating to bring VIDSIG to the state of Tennessee”, stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. “VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in a mere ten minutes of conversation, and those conversations will contribute to the success of Tennessee for many years to come.”

VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 200+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia of which parents and students can speak live to undergrads on video chat for 10 minutes of unvarnished conversation to get the answers they’re unlikely to find on college websites or brochures.

“Tennessee PTA is excited to expand our 2021-2023 advocacy focus, crossing the gap from high school to postsecondary, by offering high school students the opportunity to ask questions of their college peers,” stated Dwight Hunter, President of Tennessee PTA. “We are pleased to partner with VIDSIG to support Tennessee high school students during their college explorations and finding their path to cross the gap to postsecondary education.”

“Tennessee provides not only great music, education, sports, cuisine and many other contributions to the world,” continued Yarnold. “But now it will also bring VIDSIG to the masses and help its residents contribute to the success of the world.”

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with Tennessee PTA provides complimentary sessions, as well. Interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://vidsig.com to learn more

Melissa Kress
VIDSIG
+1 415-917-9710
email us here

VIDSIG'S COLLEGE EXPERIENCE EXPERTS ON FOX 2 NEWS

You just read:

VIDSIG PARTNERS WITH TENNESSEE PTA

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.